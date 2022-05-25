SEMINOLE — The year 1920 was a banner year for the country. The roaring 20s kicked off, President Woodrow Wilson created the League of Nations, women gained the right to vote, and the Lost Generation took over the landscape of American literature.
It was also the year Seminole resident and musician Ruona Towse was born. And 102 years later, she's still marches to the beat of her own drum — or rather, her own piano.
Born into a musical family, the Pittsburgh native discovered her life's passion at an early age.
"My dad was a piano teacher," Towse said. "He had three schools of music."
Towse said her father first began her musical education at the age of six at the piano.
"He was strictly by the book," she said of her father's teaching style. "He was very old-fashioned."
Towse's love of music grew as she got older and eventually, she would also learn to play the harp and organ.
When the Great Depression hit, Towse said her musical education was put to a temporary halt.
"A lot changed. My father lost his three schools of music," she said, adding that he had to become a salesman to support the family.
After her high school graduation, Towse attended secretarial school, thanks to an aunt who funded her enrollment.
"My aunt was a schoolteacher, so she didn't lose her job (during the depression)," she said. "She could afford to send me to school to learn type."
Fresh from secretarial school, she landed her first job at an engineering firm.
"Those boys could never keep track of anything," she said laughingly.
Shortly after, Towse married her high school sweetheart, Ted, whom she would later divorce.
It was music that lead to her second marriage to Raymond Towse, a volunteer choir director in Pittsburgh.
"He had advertised in the paper for an organist," she said. But the path to true love did have its obstacles.
"He did not want a woman organist," she said, somewhat sternly. "He wouldn't say why, only that he didn't want it."
Towse said her future husband interviewed three or four people before accepting that she was the right choice all along.
And the rest, as they say, was history.
Although the last century has had its up and downs, one thing has always remained a constant in Towse's life — music.
"Everywhere I went, when they knew I played piano, they would always ask if I could play this or that, she said. "It doesn't take long for the news to get around.
"But I was always happy to do it," she continued. "I love playing the piano."
Towse moved to the Sunshine State in 2000, and has resided at Freedom Square ever since.
Towse was in charge of organizing the Sunday afternoon Vesper service at Freedom Square for more than 18 years, and will on occasion play for fellow residents.
Towse spends most of her days playing piano in her apartment and reminiscing while looking through photo albums.
Time, she says, is something she has a lot of these days.
"You know how Kermit says it's not easy being green," she said. "Well, it's not easy being 102 either!"
When asked what she has enjoyed most about her life, she answers unequivocally.
"Music — life would be so dull without it."