SEMINOLE — Councilors approved the voluntary annexation of the former Seminole Water Tower property into the city of Seminole at the Oct. 22 Seminole City Council meeting.
The 1.69-acre parcel is owned by Chouinard Builders, which purchased the property from Pinellas County for $450,000 in June.
The 110-foot-tall water tower stood at the location for more than 60 years. It was decommissioned by the county in 2012 and was demolished in 2017.
The county originally hoped to receive $650,000 for the property, but Chouinard Builders had the highest bid.
Allison Broiher, the city’s finance director, said the property was zoned for single-family homes in the 1950s before the water tower was built. There are currently seven lots on the property ranging from 7,500 to 8,500 square feet, she added.
At the same meeting, councilors also approved the voluntary annexation of two additional properties located near the former water tower land into the city. These properties, which are owned by Bay Pines Evangelical Lutheran Church, are located at 7589 113th Lane N. and 11353 77th Ave. N.