SEMINOLE — Coming out of a tough couple of pandemic years, the city remains focused on prudent fiscal planning, while striving to maintain a family- and business-friendly environment.
So says Mayor Leslie Waters, who presented her annual state of the city address at a Jan. 25 city council session.
“As 2022 begins, the City of Seminole continues to be debt-free and has not raised the millage rate on its citizens since 1996,” Waters said, noting the city recently received the Government Finance Association’s Distinguished Budget Award for the 14th straight year.
The mayor acknowledged there have been costly challenges in recent times for the city’s police, fire and other departments, and she noted other exigencies such as the need to change the city’s solid waste haulers to avoid a big price hike. She praised the resilience of city employees and administrators, touting library operations, advances to stormwater-management planning, and notable development-oversight actions including the approval of a 34-unit townhouse development at Conrad RV Park. And careful not to neglect the time-honored pledge to fill potholes and pave streets, Waters detailed the year’s street improvements such as the repaving of Johnson Boulevard, Liberty Lane and 80th Street.
But perhaps the most active area of city operations in the past calendar year emanated from the city Recreation Department.
“This was another very exciting year of expansion of our recreational amenities,” Waters said. “The Waterfront Park all-access playground was revealed (and) the canoe and kayak launch continues to be a popular entry into the beautiful Seminole Bayou. And the next phase of landscaping of Waterfront Park is currently underway.
“As for Blossom Lake Park, the old playground was demolished and the ribbon-cutting for the new playground equipment and elements was enthusiastically held,” she continued. “Staff is preparing for the installation of the new bike/pedestrian path and exercise equipment as well as a paved expansion of the parking areas.”
Waters said the question of whether to renovate or rebuild the city’s Recreation Center still must be resolved by the city council. The center is a great resource to residents, she added.
“There are people by the hundreds coming and going from the Recreation Center every day,” she said.
Future focus
Looking ahead, Waters pledged to keep several overarching priorities top of mind:
“Follow the city’s long-range plans as a guide to the future; encourage good citizenship and participation in community outreach efforts; remain a flexible, focused, family- and business-friendly city;
maintain a fiscally conservative approach to taxpayer money; support the dedicated law enforcement services provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office; and work in sync with Council, city management and members of city boards, committees and city volunteers in order to continue to strengthen, improve and evolve into an even better Seminole.”
Additionally, Waters, who recently wrote an opinion column for the Tampa Bay Times opposing state House Bill 620, decried a host of efforts in the state Capitol to rein in municipalities’ Home Rule prerogatives. She said HB 620, which would allow businesses to sue if local ordinances cause a revenue loss of 15% or more, is the biggest threat at present.
“We don’t need Tallahassee passing legislation and telling us what to do,” she said.
The mayor occasionally likes to wear her heart on her sleeve, and she concluded her annual remarks in like fashion. For her, Waters said, the year’s most memorable moments involved things like seeing a young couple burst out of their car after parking for the city’s Winterfest event and break into happy dance.
“Let’s continue to be focused on the issues important to the citizens of Seminole, the people we have been elected to serve, and to dance in the moonlight — and in the parking lot,” she said.
And then, in a reference to the August passing of her husband of 44 years, Al Waters, the mayor added, “Al and I danced frequently in the living room!”
Waters has been mayor of Seminole — a city of just under 20,000 people — since 2013, after making the leap from city council member to interim mayor in 2012 when Mayor Jimmy Johnson resigned for health reasons. She previously served as a state representative from 1998-2006 and first was elected to the city council in 2009.
Never shy about praising fellow elected officials from the council dais, Waters recently remarked that she “loved every minute” of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest State of the State address. Her own 20-minute presentation drew broad applause from council colleagues and some 20 others in attendance.
Council agenda
Among the meeting’s handful of action items, the council unanimously approved the purchase of a passenger bus from Palatka-based Nations Bus Corp. for $83,633. The 24-seat vehicle will be used at a variety of events by the city Recreation Department.
And in a second reading, the council forwarded for final consideration — at its next session on Feb. 1 — an ordinance amending the $23.3 million 2021-2021 city budget and increasing expenditures by $226,488. The amount represents two equal outlays for stormwater management services.