SEMINOLE — Opening new restaurants is old hat for Vinny Fortunato. The restaurateur has opened more than 20 over the span of 45 years.
It’s no surprise if Fortunato’s name sounds familiar. He is the man behind Fortunato’s Italian Pizzeria, a longtime restaurant in Tampa Bay, with locations in Seminole, South Pasadena and St. Petersburg.
Fortunato is once again tapping into his Italian roots with his latest culinary adventure, Osteria Bricco.
The restaurant, which can be found at Seminole City Center, is serving up authentic Italian fare, with an emphasis on quality ingredients, and fresh and simple preparation, he said.
“All of our ingredients come from Italy,” Fortunato said, which includes cheese, flour, tomatoes, olive oil and pasta, all from Naples.
“I’m from there,” he said. “I want to make this as close to being in an Italian restaurant in the old country.”
Fortunato also imported a mammoth pizza oven, which he said features lava rocks from Mount Vesuvius.
“I don’t care who you are back there,” he said, pointing to the kitchen. “If you don’t have the right product, it doesn’t matter.”
It’s not only Italian ingredients Fortunato has in the kitchen of Osteria Bricco, but the chefs as well.
“You have to have the right people,” Fortunato said. “My guys back there (in the kitchen) are all from Italy.
“In order to cook Italian food, you have to have the right palate,” he continued.
Fortunato spent his formative years in a village in the Gulf of Naples, along with the restaurant’s co-owner, Nino Scotto.
“Our fathers were friends, so we have history,” he said.
Scotto, who lives in Harrisburg, owns six restaurants in Pennsylvania.
Fortunato emigrated to the United States in 1976, hoping at first to become an attorney.
“But I had to find work to support myself,” he said. “My English was not very good at the time — I only spoke Italian. So, there were only two options for me — either go work as a showman or work in Italian restaurants. And I chose restaurants.
“That’s where I learned how to do this,” he continued.
Fortunato was a quick study and just two years later, he opened his first restaurant outside of Baltimore.
The restaurateur moved to Florida in 1990 and continued to blaze a trail in the world of cuisine. He first opened Fortunato’s Pizzeria in the former Seminole Mall. Now settled in at Seminole City Center, Fortunato said it feels like he’s come full circle.
“I’ve always wanted to come back to Seminole,” he said.
Best-sellers for the restaurant, Fortunato said, include pappardelle pasta, spaghetti Bolognese, lasagna and rigatoni, which sell out fast.
Osteria Bricco opened just four weeks ago, and it’s seen nonstop business, Fortunato said.
“It’s taken off like wild horses,” he said. “And like a wild horse, you have to tame it.
“And I’m going to tame it,” Fortunato said with a laugh.
Osteria Bricco, 7839 113th St. N. Unit E, Seminole, is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and on Sundays; and from 4 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.