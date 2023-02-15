SEMINOLE — A Seminole native has seen her lifelong dream of owning her own restaurant come true.
Shannon Lee, a longtime server at the popular Trip’s Diner, recently purchased the restaurant and has reopened it as the Apple Butter Cafe.
“To be a Seminole native, and to be right here in Seminole with my own restaurant,” Lee said, “it’s a dream come true for me.”
Lee has worked as a server in the hospitality industry for nearly 30 years and had worked as senior server at the Seminole location of Trip’s since it opened in 2014.
“I unlocked the door on the day we opened,” she said.
Lee said it takes a certain temperament to work as a restaurant server, especially as long as she has.
“You really do need to have thick skin,” she said. “But I love working with people, and the constant noise and chaos.
“I love the restaurant business,” she continued. “Me serving people corned beef hash and eggs is the most amazing thing to me.”
If you are a regular at the restaurant, you will notice some changes, Lee said. Formerly opened from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Apple Butter Cafe will be opened from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week, and will serve both breakfast and lunch all day long.
“If you want a Reuben at 7 in the morning, come on over,” Lee said with a laugh.
While some items from the previous menu will still be offered, Lee has added a number of tasty breakfast items, including crepes and quiche, as well as some new lunch offerings, including hot and cold sandwiches, wraps and homemade side dishes.
“And we will serve fresh apple butter on every plate,” Lee said, adding that it is a family recipe.
There will be daily specials, Lee said, and in the future, the restaurant will open occasionally in the evening for a fish fry or barbecue nights.
The Apple Butter Cafe will also be available for catering events and special events, such as rehearsal dinners, wedding receptions, class reunions and graduation lunches.
Lee said that she has tried in the past to work in other communities, but Seminole is where her heart is.
“It’s hard to leave here,” she said. “Where do you go? It’s so quaint here and very tight knit — everybody knows everybody.”
Lee said the support from her hometown community has meant the world to her.
“The encouraging words and plethora of good wishes and best lucks have just been pouring in,” she said.
And while she may be the boss now, Lee hasn’t given up her roots — she plans to continue to work as a server at least three days a week.
“I guess I just like to run around like a chicken with its head cut off,” she laughingly said.