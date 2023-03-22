Rotary hosts golf tournament
SEMINOLE — The Rotary Club of Seminole will hold its 35th Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, April 20, at Seminole Lake Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
This year’s event will be the first John Elias Memorial Golf Tournament to honor longtime member, past president and Seminole City Attorney, John Elias, who lost his battle with Parkinson’s Disease May 2020.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with a $10,000 hole-in-one prize. All of the revenue from the event goes to benefit the Rotary Club of Seminole’s continuing yearly support for local youth education and charitable programs as well as to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Event sponsors include Raymond James, Waste Pro Inc, Crow Industries, and others. Anyone interested in either being a sponsor or playing in the event can contact Roger Edelman at 727-455-2261 or Paul King 813-245-7023.
Chamber schedules events
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has set several events
Those include:
March 27 — Ribbon cutting, 4 p.m., for Revive In Time CPR, at Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 Seminole Blvd.
March 31 — Ribbon cutting, 10:30 a.m., for D’s Ace Hardware, 10801 Starkey Rd, Ste 16-C.
April 1 — 30th Annual Seminole Stampede, 8 a.m., Seminole City Park. Includes a 5K and 1 mile event. Proceeds benefit the Chamber and local community events such as the annual Tribute to Teachers and Kids Appreciation Day. Register online at www.runsignup.com.
April 6 — Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., at Language Mission, 7190 Seminole Blvd. Members and the local business community are invited to attend. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
April 22 — Shred A Thon, 9 a.m.-noon, at SPC Campus Main Parking Lot 0200, 113th Street, Seminole. All paper, file folders, hanging files can be shredded. Can’t be shredded: 3-ring binders, CDs, DVDs, microfilm and x-rays. A donation of $5 per bag/bog is appreciated.