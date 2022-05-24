SEMINOLE — As the Pinellas County school year comes to a close this week, officials with the Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce have been hard at work organizing its annual Kids Appreciation Day.
The three-hour event will kick off at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road.
This year will mark the 42nd anniversary of the event, which celebrates area elementary-aged students for a year of hard work, and their parents for supporting them along the way.
"Kids Appreciation Day has been around for 42 years, and we know a lot of the elementary kids look forward to having their last day of school ending at the park and playing together," said chamber president Ali Bean. "It's something the community looks forward to and counts on to end the year on a high note.
"We're really happy to be able to do that," she continued.
The day is a part of the chamber's summer integrity program, which encourages children to take a step away from electronics and head out to local parks to enjoy the great outdoors, Bean said.
Highlights of the event include bounce houses, raffle prizes, live entertainment and a watermelon-eating contest. Rwill also be on hand to help chill everyone down, Bean said.
Local businesses have also donated several 20-inch bikes as a part of the yearly bike giveaway.
There is no cost to attend the event.
For more information, visit www.myseminolechamber.com.