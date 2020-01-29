SEMINOLE — Seminole Recreation will host its second annual Family Night Out on Saturday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m., at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road.
This free event is part of the city’s yearlong slate of events celebrating Seminole’s 50th anniversary of incorporation.
“What we’re doing for Family Night Out to tie it in with the 50th (anniversary) is we’ve themed some of the activities that night,” said Becky Gunter, recreation director.
The evening will have a 1970s theme, she said — the city was incorporated Nov. 15, 1970 — and will include a screening of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” which was released in 1971. Some activities will be connected to the movie, such as a Blueberry Roll using inflatable KnockerBalls and a burping contest. There will also be a costume contest and those attending are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite characters from the movie.
Attendees will also get to make two 1970s-inspired crafts — a tie-dyed bandana and a pet rock.
“We’re taking the decade of 1970 and incorporating it into the event,” Gunter said. “Something that was popular in the 1970s was having a pet rock.”
Library staff will entertain families with campfire stories. S’more kits and other concessions will be available to purchase.
“Other than that, this is a free event,” Gunter said.
She added, “We’re looking forward to it. This is just a nice little twist on a fun event that we started last year.”
For more information about Family Night Out, call 727-391-8345.
For a complete list of 50th anniversary events, visit www.myseminole.com/website/50th/50thFlyer.pdf.