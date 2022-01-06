SEMINOLE — If you’re looking for a way to help combat the post-Christmas blues, the City of Seminole has a couple of events that might just do the trick.
The Seminole Recreation Department will host its annual Family Night Out on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Seminole City Park.
An outdoor showing of “Minions” will highlight the free event, which will kick off at 5:30 p.m.
“This is a great community and family event,” said Facilities and Special Events Coordinator Kacy Little. “And it’s a great opportunity to come out and enjoy the weather.”
In addition to the movie showing, a variety of entertainment options will be available to families, including a DJ, s’mores kits, games, a banana hunt and a craft area.
Festival food, including hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn and nachos, will be available for purchase.
Little said Family Night Out has been one of the most successful events coordinated by the recreation department in recent years, bringing hundreds of families to the park.
Families are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, Little said, adding that outside food would be welcome as well. Electric scooters, scooters and bikes will be prohibited.
“We are always looking for opportunities to engage with the community,” he said.
The city is currently seeking sponsors to offset the cost of prizes, food and arts and crafts. Anyone interested in donating can email special events coordinator Duane Crandall at dcrandall@myseminole.com.
‘Murder at the Chateau’
Also on the slate of upcoming events is the second annual murder-mystery dinner set for Saturday, Jan. 22 at Seminole Park.
Originally conceived as a part of the city’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2020, this is the second year for the dinner, which had to be rescheduled for 2021 due to COVID-19.
‘Murder at the Chateau’ will kick off at 6:30 p.m., and seating is limited to 75.
Tickets are $40 per person, and include a catered dinner with sirloin tips, crusted chicken or vegetable lasagna as a main course.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at the Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N, in Seminole.