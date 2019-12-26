SEMINOLE —Seminole City Council members were eager to take on the role of “suspect” in a murder mystery event that’s part of the city’s upcoming year-long 50th anniversary celebration.
During the public comment section of the council’s Dec. 17 meeting, Rayma Barnhorn, a member of the 50th Anniversary Celebration Committee, invited council members to play the “suspects” during the April 17 “Murder is a Fine Art” Murder Mystery Dinner at the Parkview Room at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road. She said she needs six “suspects” in total — three men and three women — and mentioned that she might also invite city department heads to participate.
All seven council members volunteered to be a part of the event.
“We’re all suspect,” said Councilor Roger Edelman.
Mayor Leslie Waters added, “Sign us all up. We’re in.”
Those attending the art-themed murder mystery dinner will have the opportunity to play detective and figure out who the murderer is. The first person to name the murderer wins a prize.
Cost is $30 per person and includes a three-course meal. Pre-registration is required. Tickets will go on sale in February at the Holland G. Mangum Recreation Complex, 9100 113th St., N.
A complete list of 50th anniversary events can be found online here.