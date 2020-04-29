Sprouts Farmers Market to pop up in Seminole in July

SEMINOLE — While most businesses in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic are worried about closing, one company is forging ahead with a grand opening. And it’s bringing 110 jobs with it.
Sprouts Farmers Market announced April 21 it will soon finish construction on its new store in Seminole.
The more than 32,000-square-foot store at 7263 Seminole Blvd. will open Wednesday, July 15, at 7 a.m. Details about the grand opening celebration of the Seminole Plaza store, which will be between Burlington and TJ Maxx, will be announced at a later date, according to a press release.
The grocer, which focuses on fresh, natural and organic products, says it is looking for about 110 full- and part-time employees who “share a passion for healthy eating and the fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store.”
Sprouts will host a virtual hiring fair with video interviews on June 3-4. Potential team members are encouraged to apply online at sprouts.com/careers.
Job opportunities include department managers, assistant department managers, clerks, cashiers, backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator.
Sprouts is possibly hoping to fill a gap in the organic foods market after Earth Fare closed all of its stores, including its Oldsmar site and 24,000-square-foot location at Seminole City Center, in February. Earth Fare’s closure also came on the heels of Lucky’s Market filing for bankruptcy and closing most of its stores, including its St. Petersburg store.
The Phoenix-based Sprouts, however, is showing no signs of slowing. The market already has two Pinellas County stores, in Palm Harbor and Clearwater, and plans to open two more stores in Tampa and several more around the state.
To learn more about open positions and team member benefits, or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.
According to a press release, Sprouts features fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. It also offers an assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed.