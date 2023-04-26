Local volunteer groups recognized
SEMINOLE — The Seminole Chapters 20196 and 20184 of Royal Neighbors of America have been named two of the organization’s top 10 community chapters in the country.
Royal Neighbors chapters are made up of members who have a desire to impact their local community through volunteerism. This designation is based on the number of volunteer hours generated by a chapter in one year.
Royal Neighbors Chapter 20196 ranked number one, completing 16,586 volunteer hours in 2022. Chapter Leader Kimmy Chandler and her team of 11 served the community in various ways, including working with local animal rescue organizations, FLUFF Animal Rescue and FLUFFs Stuff ReTail for Rescue, to offer free pet food and supplies to people and pets in need. In addition, the chapter collaborated with several nonprofit groups to help the homeless, supplying clothes and other items to those in the community without resources.
Royal Neighbors Chapter 20184 ranked number three, completing 7,430 hours in 2022. Chapter Leader Rev. Mary L. Haley and her team of 20 served the local community by partnering with nonprofits to provide support through food donations, clothes for children aged pre-school through high school, animal rescue, and supplies for the veterans and homeless. The chapter members also minister to the elderly through visits, music, and gifts.
Seminole Chamber sets events
The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has released the following schedule of upcoming chamber-related events:
April 27, 8:30 a.m. — Rick Libero with Suncoast Advertising Network will share how to use digital tools to help grow your business without breaking the bank. Light breakfast will be provided. Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th Ave., Seminole. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the chamber at 727-392-3245.
April 27: 2 p.m. — Ribbon Cutting, Semper Foods, 7235 Bryan Dairy Road.
April 28, 1 p.m. — Ribbon Cutting, Southie Coffee Roasters, 13045 Park Blvd.
May 4, 5-7 p.m. — Business After Hours, The Bank of Tampa, 10980 S. Belcher Road, Largo. Members and the local business community are invited to attend. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
Kiwanians to host family fishing
LARGO — The Kiwanis Club of Seminole Breakfast will host its 19th year of Family Fun Fishing on Saturday, April 29, at Taylor Park, 1100 SW Eighth Ave.
Family Fun Fishing occurs four times a year from April through October, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is free for children up to 14 years of age. The Kiwanis Seminole Breakfast Club provides the bait and fishing poles, but children can bring their own gear.
Prizes are awarded for the first fish caught, most fish caught, smallest fish caught, and the top three largest fish caught.
Donations are welcome and used to help offset the cost of bait.
For additional information, call the Kiwanis Seminole Breakfast Club, Leah Hoffman, at 727-873-7852. Sponsors are Bay First Bank and Pinellas County.