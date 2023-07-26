SEMINOLE — A longtime family-owned Seminole Chinese restaurant has been named the best in the state.
The epicurean website lovefood.com recently announced that Zom Hee, a staple of the area's culinary scene, just can't be beat.
"Family-run restaurant Zom Hee has been a fixture in Seminole since 1985 and is regularly described as Florida’s best, with everything on the menu more than living up to expectations," the website's editors said in a review of the restaurant. "The huge dining room has a warm, welcoming ambiance that, together with delicious and generously portioned dishes like pork lo mein and crunchy noodles, makes this a reliably good option."
The restaurant is owned and operated by the Mui family and has been open since 1985. Brothers Kenny, David and Peter Mui handle the day-to-day operations, while their parents — who started the business — come in a few days each week to help. The brothers' children also lend a helping hand when needed.
"We have three generations of the family working here," Kenny Mui said.
The restaurant specializes in American-Chinese food, featuring Szechuan, Hunan, and Cantonese styles of cooking. It can seat 250 patrons and has a cocktail lounge, which offers a significant list of libations.
"We have all the food that the locals grew up eating," David Mui said.
The family is no stranger to the restaurant business. David said his extended family opened successful restaurants in Sarasota, Treasure Island and downtown St. Petersburg.
"We decided to branch off and open a restaurant here in Seminole in the 1980s," he said. "And we've never looked back."
Nearly 40 years later, Kenny said the restaurant's customers are what keep it going.
"Sometimes, we are serving a fourth generation of customer," Kenny said.
In 2020 and 2021, Zom Hee was voted best Chinese restaurant in Pinellas County by voters who took part in Tampa Bay Newspapers' Readers' Choice contest.
When the family learned the restaurant was named best in the state, David said they were surprised but grateful.
"It's quite an honor and quite a shock," he said. "We are just a hard-working family that comes in and does the best we can for our customers. We've had so many customers who come year after year, that they've become like friends of the family, and that's what's really matters."
Zom Hee is located at 9015 Park Blvd. For more information about the restaurant, call 727-391-8393 or visit www.zomhee.com.