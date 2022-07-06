ATLANTA — Hayli Gomillion, a Seminole resident and student at Osceola High School, won one of the nation's highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Atlanta on June 22-23.
A career and technical student in Seminole, Gomillion was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Culinary Arts.
More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world. More than 1,100 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.
Alberts earns degree from UMGC
ADELPHI, Md. — William Ernest Alberts of Seminole has earned a master’s of science degree in information technology from University of Maryland Global Campus.
Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year.
Seminole Chamber schedules events
SEMINOLE – The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a series of events for the coming weeks:
• July 7: Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Cambria Hotel, 15015 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach.
• Aug. 4: Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Fluff Animal Rescue, 9400 Seminole Blvd., Seminole.
Members and the local business community are invited to attend. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.