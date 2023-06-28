SEMINOLE — When Claude McMullen first opened his optometry practice 1971, Seminole Boulevard had only two lanes, the mall had only been opened a few years, and citrus groves were abundant.
The city had only been incorporated the year prior.
“Seminole had really just started building a business community,” McMullen said. “It’s always been kind of a bedroom community for St. Petersburg and even Tampa. Seminole has always had a small-town feel, and it still does to this day.”
McMullen has had a ringside seat to the development of Seminole, but now after five decades, the 80-year-old has decided to put down his caliper and close his practice, which has been in the same location for the entirety of his career.
“I’m staying right here,” McMullen said. “I’m still going to be in the community. I’m just not going to practice.”
Although McMullen grew up in the Clearwater area, both his mother and grandmother were born in Seminole. McMullen grew up playing in the orange groves his grandfather planted in the early 1900s.
“Often, when we would visit Seminole, my two sisters and I would sit down under the Australian pine tree and would count the cars going down U.S. 19,” he said. “There was by no means the constant flow of cars as there is now, so it was not too difficult to keep a count.”
After he graduated from Clearwater High, McMullen enrolled in the aeronautical engineering program at the University of Florida.
“I went through differential calculus before I even had calculators, much less computers — we used slide rules,” he said. “I decided then I didn’t want to do that for the rest of my life.”
Although his grandfather was a doctor, McMullen was unsure if he wanted a career in medicine. He reached out to Dr. Don Cochran, a longtime family friend and Clearwater optometrist, who convinced him optometry was right for him.
“I didn’t want to go into medicine because I didn’t want the hours,” McMullen said. “I thought this could be a pretty good profession and it has been. I’ve enjoyed it.”
He graduated with a Doctor of Optometry degree in 1968, but plans to open a practice were sidelined due to the war in Vietnam. McMullen trained at the Bethesda National Naval Medical Center, and later provided eye exams for soldiers on their way to Vietnam.
He was released from duty in 1970, and he and his wife, Sue, returned to Pinellas County. At first, the couple were hoping to open a practice in Belleair Bluffs, where they owned a home. McMullen once again reached out to Cochran, who urged him to consider opening in Seminole.
“We searched around Seminole to find a suitable space for an office and settled on a second story suite at 8950 Seminole Boulevard that had been built by W.O Gillenwaters,” he said.
McMullen saw his very first patient March 1, 1971, and he’s been at that location ever since.
“I have been in the same location for almost 52 years, having practiced in Seminole for more than that,” McMullen said. “The Seminole area has turned out to be a much more favorable location than Belleair Bluffs, as Seminole was an up-and-coming area that I could grow with.”
Now that he can reflect on his career, McMullen said it’s been a privilege to serve the Seminole community.
“I’m really going to miss my patients, miss seeing them grow up,” McMullen said, adding that he’s worked with some families well into their fourth generation.
“I think that’s pretty special,” he said.