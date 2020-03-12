SEMINOLE — Because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Seminole City Council and city administrators have postponed the Pow Wow Festival & Parade, which was set to run Friday, March 13, through Sunday, March 15, at the Seminole Recreation Center.
Councilors met for an emergency meeting at Seminole City Hall on March 12 to discuss the matter and “carefully evaluate whether it would be in the best interest of (the) community to postpone the three-day Pow Wow event and the Saturday Pow Wow Parade,” according to a press release.
The press release also states that the city plans to reschedule the celebration, Seminole’s largest annual event, for later this year.
A March 12 email from the Seminole Historical Society indicates that the city “is hoping to reschedule in November.”
This year is Seminole’s 50th anniversary of incorporation. The 2020 Pow Wow was set to honor this historic milestone in several ways, including as the theme of this year’s parade and offering 1970s-themed crafts and games for families.
The city was incorporated on Nov. 15, 1970, and will celebrate with a full slate of events throughout the year. For a complete list of events, visit myseminole.com.