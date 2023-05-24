SEMINOLE — Dozens of friends and relatives came from as far away as California to help celebrate the 100th birthday of Daphne Lukomski on May 20.
A resident of the Shores of Long Bayou in Seminole, Lukomski's big day also drew the attention of a couple residents of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C.
At the center of the table in the Long Bayou clubhouse was a proclamation reading, “You are part of a generation that helped define the best of who we are as Americans.”
The note was signed by Jill and President Joe Biden.