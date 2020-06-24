SEMINOLE — Drivers along Park Boulevard in Seminole may experience delays as Pinellas County replaces aging infrastructure in the area.
The purpose of the redundant force main project is to ensure wastewater service along a 3.4-mile stretch, from the corner of Park and Seminole boulevards to the South Cross Bayou Water Reclamation Facility on 54th Ave. N.
The new pipeline will replace an existing 20-inch wastewater main with new 36-inch diameter piping. The existing piping is more than 50 years old, and has experienced two failures within the last decade.
This particular route was selected four years ago and has the least impact on the bustling intersection and was the least costly of the four considered routes, according to the county.
Putting in the new pipeline in the median of Park Boulevard is expected to finish up by fall. Later in the year, crews will work on 84th Lane North, then proceed to Park Street North in late 2020 through spring 2021. The last segment is a crossing of Joe’s Creek Canal at the east end of 62nd Avenue North and Westchester Boulevard. This work is scheduled for summer 2021.
The total construction cost for the project is approximately $15.3 million, and is paid for through the county’s sewer enterprise fund.
According to the county’s website, the following work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 26.
Construction will continue along Park Boulevard:
•Left turns onto 104th Lane will re-open.
• The inside westbound lane will be temporarily paved and reopened west of the construction zone.
• The inside eastbound lane and the inside and middle, westbound lanes between Waterfront Park and Lake Seminole Park will be closed for construction.
In the next few weeks, directional drilling is expected to begin on Park Boulevard under Lake Seminole/ Long Bayou.
Beginning on Monday, June 29, night work will begin from Park Boulevard southward. Drivers should expect double lane closures, both northbound and southbound, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Milling and resurfacing the area is set to begin on the night of Tuesday, July 7.