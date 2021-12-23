Blossom Lake Park in Seminole to sprout new pavilions

SEMINOLE — The city’s new and improved Blossom Lake Park soon will boast a pair of newly upgraded pavilions.
The park has been the focus of a concerted makeover effort, launched with a 2018 survey of neighborhood residents about park priorities.
Some $494,000 has been spent since then, part of a $550,000-plus master plan covering various elements in the undertaking. State grants have been tapped to cover more than half of the projected costs.
At its Dec. 14 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved spending almost $78,000 for two pavilions to replace a pair of gazebos erected in 2000. Longwood-based Rep Services Inc. will provide and install the pavilions, set to feature electrical and water access.
Installation work is expected to be completed by April. After that, it’s hoped another state grant can be secured to add two additional gazebos for a total of four shelters.
The council added the park redesign to its capital projects to-do list after voters approved the Penny for Pinellas tax funding park improvements countywide in 2017.
Blossom Lake Park, located at 10407 Blossom Lake Drive, is considered a “pocket park,” as it’s surrounded by residences. Nearby residents placed a big emphasis on new playground equipment, so that was one of the redesign’s first action items and the equipment was installed at the beginning of this year.
Other planned elements include the addition of 0.7 miles of trail for a total one mile of new and refurbished trail paths, a couple new doggie-bag disposal stations and some added parking.
Recreation Director Becky Gunter said the city also soon will seek bids for three exercise stations along the trail, a stipulation of the project’s grant funding.
“The estimated completion date for the trail and exercise equipment is fall 2022,” Gunter said.
Legislative workshop
In its last meeting of the calendar year, the council looked ahead to its first meeting of 2022 and decided to add a workshop to the Jan. 11 meeting agenda to discuss legislative priorities. Officials in Seminole and several other cities have expressed concern over state bills they say could hamper their ability to govern municipalities appropriately.
City Manager Ann Toney-Deal said she and City Attorney Jay Daigneault feel the council should use the workshop to discuss looming state bills with an eye toward suggesting tweaks, rather than seeking to lobby for the passage or defeat of legislation.
Mayor Leslie Waters said she hoped Toney-Deal and Daigneault will help focus the council on specific legislation priorities.
“I would like some definitive guidance on the top three most awful bills,” Waters said.
In a related move, the council decided to shift its February meeting dates a bit to avoid conflicts with trips to Tallahassee some council members have planned to coincide with legislative committee meetings. As a result, the council will meet on the first and third Tuesdays of February.
Holiday cheer
In the only public comment of the latest council meeting, self-described holiday elf Trish Haynes of Seminole presented each of the council members a tin of ginger cookies.
And after the meeting, Waters took her council colleagues — a collegial bunch, despite regular policy disagreements — to the local Dairy Queen for end-of-year mayoral treats.
“I hope everyone has a wonderful Christmas with your families, and we will take on 2022 with zest and vigor,” Waters said, before bringing her gavel down to conclude the final council meeting of 2021.