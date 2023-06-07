SEMINOLE — School is out for summer, and temperatures are rising with each passing day. If you are looking for some family-friendly fun that won’t break the bank, the city of Seminole hopes you jump on the food truck bandwagon as it hosts the third annual Food Truck Rally.
The rally will be held Saturday, June 10, from 5 to 10 p.m., at the Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N.
There is no fee to attend the event, but festivalgoers are responsible for purchasing their own food. The city will also have beer, seltzers and water for purchase.
“This is an awesome community event,” said Kacy Little, a recreation leader with the city. “There’s something for everyone to enjoy.
“We should have a really good time,” he continued.
The recreation department has lined up 13 food trucks for the evening, and they include:
• Slammer Shop
• Got Lobstah
• La Strada Mobile Kitchen
• Los Tacos Mariachis
Food Truck
• Top Nosh Food Truck
• The Dude & His Food
• Surly Mermaid
• Pamz Pizza Conez
• Casablanca Fusion
• Eatin Aint Cheatin
• Charm City Eats
• Gigglewaters
• Beach Waves Grill
Also on tap will be the band Talk to Mark, which will perform throughout the night.
A number of family games and activities will be available, including corn hole, Jenga, ladder ball and wiffle and kick ball.
The city will not host a firework show at rally this year, Little said.
For more information about the food truck rally, visit www.myseminole.com.