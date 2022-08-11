Mike Bianco was still catching his breath a few weeks after the Seminole native had coached the University of Mississippi baseball team to the College World Series championship.
"It's been surreal," said Bianco, a 1985 Seminole High School graduate. "It's been a busy summer. So, no, it really hasn't hit me yet."
Busy is putting it mildly, and never more so than during a three-week span from mid-June into early July.
Mississippi went from being a "bubble team" to ripping through the competition to win the NCAA national title. The Rebels finished their amazing late season run with a two-game sweep over Oklahoma capped by a 4-2 come-from-behind win on June 26.
Upon the team's return to Oxford the next day, thousands of people gathered on campus in "The Grove," where the team was honored at the Walk of Champions.
"It was as loud as anything I've ever heard," Bianco recalled.
No time to rest. Bianco took care of some "business" — dealing with recruiting and other team functions — and then it was on to June 29 parade and a celebration in the team’s baseball stadium that included special guests including Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.
After the celebration, Bianco jumped on a plane to North Carolina where he would take on the role as head coach of the Team USA Baseball squad. A few days later, he was on another flight, this one to the Netherlands for an international tournament that included teams from the Netherlands, Cuba, Japan, Italy and Curacao.
"That was a great experience," said Bianco, whose team finished with a Bronze medal. "Wearing USA across the chest and hearing the national anthem played was a real good feeling."
It wasn't such a good feeling earlier in the year as his Ole Miss team struggled. The Rebels started out as one of the country's top teams but then stumbled, at a low point falling to 7-14 in the Southeastern Conference.
"We had nine remaining games (in the SEC) and it didn't look very good," admitted Bianco, who was an outstanding catcher for Seminole High School, "I credit the kids. The older guys held it together with their leadership. They were always confident and stayed consistent even when they struggled."
Somewhere in there was a defining moment. Suddenly they came on strong and managed to finish with a 14-16 record in the SEC. Still, getting into the NCAA tournament was far from assured.
"We were probably one of the last — if not the last — teams to get in," said Bianco.
Mississippi clearly made the most of it. The Rebels won 10 of 11 games in the NCAA tournament to give them an overall record of 42-23 for the year.
After 22 years and many successes at Ole Miss that included several NCAA regional and SEC Western Division championships, winning the College World Series can't be beat.
"This was the pinnacle," said Bianco, who had turned down offers to sign with the Red Sox and Tigers when he was younger.
The road to this "pinnacle" moment started years earlier in Delaware. To escape the snow, his family moved to Florida and eventually Bianco went to Seminole High School, where he played three sports — baseball, football and basketball. He got serious about baseball starting in his junior year, making an impact as a quality player.
Longtime Seminole baseball coach Bill Brinker declared that Bianco was the best catcher he had in his 30 years of coaching at the school.
After high school — and turning down an offer from the Red Sox — Bianco would continue his baseball career at Indian River Community College for two seasons, then transferred to LSU. In his senior year, playing under legendary coach Skip Bertman, he was the starting catcher and team captain for a team that finished third in the College World Series.
After college, Bianco returned home to Seminole "to figure out my next stage in life." The next stage was short-lived, though, when he took a job with an investment company in Tampa.
"That lasted a couple of months, and I realized I wasn't going to be a success at that," said Bianco. "I decided that if I was going to be poor, I might as well be a poor baseball coach."
He called his old coach at LSU but was told that there wasn't anything open at the time. But Bertman referred him to Jim Wells, the coach at Northwestern State, who had an opening for an assistant.
Bertman later had a job for Bianco, and that's where Bianco worked from 1993 to 1997. In 1998, Bianco got his first head coaching job, with McNeese State, where he led the team to three straight winning seasons and an NCAA Regional appearance in 2000.
Bianco, who is closing in on 1,000 career coaching wins, took over at Old Miss in 2001, when the team was having limited success in baseball. Under Bianco's leadership, that changed dramatically — almost overnight. It took some time, but ultimately, the big payoff was winning this year's CWS.
Bianco, who with his wife, Camie, recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary, doesn't get back "home" to Seminole as much has he'd like to these days. But he still has feelings for his old stomping grounds.
"It was a great community to grow up in," he said. "It's always been a special place to me. I lucked out growing up in that town where baseball is so important. I have a lot of fond memories. I do hope I can get there soon to visit friends, as well as my wonderful Aunt Judy and Uncle Mike."
Of course, the way Bianco's whirlwind schedule has been lately, it might take a little longer than he would prefer.