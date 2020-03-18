SEMINOLE — Councilors approved the purchase of a replacement fire engine at the March 10 Seminole City Council meeting.
The city will acquire the replacement fire apparatus for approximately $476,000 using capital improvement program funds designated for this purchase during budget planning last year, said City Manager Ann Toney-Deal. Once purchased by Seminole, Pinellas County will reimburse the city for 70% of the cost per the agreement between the municipalities regarding fire service.
The replacement fire engine will be manufactured by Rosenbauer South Dakota, LLC. It will replace a 2009 Pierce engine at Seminole Fire Rescue Station 30, 8971 Starkey Road. This engine will be moved from a front-line position to reserve status. The current reserve apparatus, a 2001 Pierce fire engine, will be removed from service and sold as a surplus engine. Money made from the sale will go back into the CIP fund, said Chief Heather Burford.