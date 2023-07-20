SUN CITY CENTER — Seminole-headquartered law firm DeLoach, Hofstra & Cavonis has opened an office in the Hillsborough County community of Sun City Center.
Attorneys Rep DeLoach and Michelle Lianzo will assist clients at the Sun City office with estate planning and elder law needs. Injury law attorney Paul R. Cavonis and real estate attorney Joseph M. Murphy will be available to meet clients at the office on a case-by-case basis.
Past growth for the firm includes acquiring the Meni Kanner practice in Pinellas Park and later John Pecarek’s practice in Largo.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 813-429-4529.
Visit the firm’s website to download a wide range of free elder law and estate planning resources.