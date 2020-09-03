Kiwanis Club seeks Field of Honor flag sponsors

SEMINOLE — The Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole is accepting flag sponsorship applications for its 2020 Field of Honor in partnership with the city of Seminole.
The Field of Honor began with 24 flags in 2015 and is now in its sixth year, and will honor past and present veterans with a patriotic display of 425 American flags. The flags will be displayed the entire month of November in front of Seminole City Hall and the adjacent post office.
Individuals, businesses and organizations can sponsor a single or multiple 3’x 5’ American flags for $35 each. Flags are mounted on an 8-foot steel staff and placed in precision rows. Each sponsored flag will have a colored military-style streamer attached printed with the name of the veteran being honored, years served, military service logo and the Kiwanis logo. The color of this year’s streamers will be gold in recognition of the city of Seminole’s 50th anniversary.
After the conclusion of the display on Dec. 1, each flag sponsor may pick up at Extreme Signage their customized streamer to keep in memory of the veteran they’ve honored. Pickup will run from Dec. 3-17. Streamers not picked up will be stored until next year’s event. If you have your prior year streamer and would like it displayed with this year’s sponsored flag and new streamer then please arrange to drop them off at Extreme Signage at 10525 Park Blvd. No. 110, Seminole, before Oct. 15.
Volunteers are also needed to help install the flags and remove the display. The flags will be erected on Sunday, Nov. 1 beginning at 9 a.m. Flags will be removed at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Flags may be sponsored via credit or debit card or by check by visiting the Kiwanis Club’s website, online at www.kiwanisseminolebreakfast.com. For sponsorships via cash payment, call Leah Hoffman at 727-873-8752 or Wayne McKenney at 813-767-4682. Sponsorship applications are available at Seminole City Hall, as well as in the city’s recreation center and library. After a flag sponsorship is purchased, your name and the name of the veteran being honored will be included in a scrolling banner on the Kiwanis club’s web site until July 2021.
The last day to sponsor a flag for the 2020 Field of Honor is Oct. 20. It’s important to act now to reserve a flag. Demand has exceeded supply every year and all flags have been quickly sponsored. You won’t want to miss being a part of this outstanding display of patriotism.
Due to the COVID-19 risks, the one-hour Field of Honor ceremony with distinguished speakers and officials has been canceled. The Kiwanis Club looks forward to hosting this patriotic event again next year.
Proceeds from the Field of Honor will primarily be used to support the Kiwanis Breakfast Club’s numerous community service programs through its 501(c)(3) nonprofit community service foundation. Some of these programs include Adopt-A-School and Bring Up Grades at six elementary schools, Family Fun Fishing Days, K-Kids Clubs, Reading is Fun-damental and Special Olympics.