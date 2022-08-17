SEMINOLE — When the 2022 high school football season starts, Seminole Warhawks new head coach Auggie Sanchez will call the plays from the sidelines.
The Pinellas County native and former University of South Florida linebacker accepted the job after former head coach Chris Miller stepped down. Miller became an assistant coach and the director of football operations at American International College.
For Sanchez, becoming the head coach presented an opportunity to make a difference and reinvigorate the struggling program.
“For the last 18 years it has been in a downslide,” Sanchez said. “We want to get it back to where it was, and I want to be a part of the team that changes that. It’s been proven that you can be successful here. It’s going to take hard work, discipline and structure.”
Raised in St. Petersburg, football was always an integral part of his childhood and eventually his future.
“When I was in elementary school, I knew I wanted to go play football. That was always my goal and it was everything to me. Plus coming from a football family, that was always on the forefront of every weekend.”
Sanchez played football at Northeast High School under Coach Mike Jalazo. From sophomore to senior year, he became a standout player. He racked up 298 tackles and 39 sacks, was an honorable mention 7A all-state selection by the Associated Press and was a two-time all-state and three-time all-county selection.
When he graduated in 2013, he set his sights on playing football at his dream school, USF.
“I grew up a Bulls fan,” he said. “Plus my brother, Armando, played at USF. I wanted to follow in his footsteps.”
During his tenure as a USF linebacker, he became the school’s all-time leading tackler with 388 and is tied for the most career starts at 50. He was a three-time All-Conference selection, a Butkus Award candidate in 2016, a four-time conference All-Academic Team selection and a two-time team captain.
“When I was there, I wanted to compete, and I wanted to win,” he said. “The tackle record is a byproduct from all the hard work. It’s really cool to have your name in the record book for sure. But what I took away from my years there was how I grew as a leader on the team.”
When the Warhawks started summer conditioning and practices, he looked to his returning players, especially the seniors, to take on prominent leadership roles.
“Coach Sanchez really likes a player-led team from what I can see,” said senior quarterback Colby Outlaw. “Some advice he has given me is essentially lead how I like to be led.”
He also stated his intensity and motivation has brought a great amount of positivity for what’s to come.
“He’s really preparing us for what I think will be a great season,” Outlaw said. “He wants us to ‘do our job’ on and off the football field. If everyone does their part to better the team, we will win some football games.”
Joining Sanchez’s coaching staff are Spencer Adkinson, Tom O’Mara, James Nicodemus, Darryl Dudding, Anthony Thomas, Dennis Vela, and Poleat Henry. Rounding out his staff are Warhawk football alumni Tony Tonova and Merric Grego.
“Me and my staff have a lot of work ahead of us, for sure,” Sanchez said. “The main goal for this season is to learn how to compete and from there, learn how to win and to grow into good players and people. That is in every facet of football.”
The Warhawks begin their season Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. at Seminole Warhawks’ Stadium where they will face the Brandon Eagles.