SEMINOLE — Warhawk stars from various sports were inducted into the Seminole High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 13.
The 2023 inductees are former coach Kathy Davis and the 1979 girls softball state championship team, NFL football player D’Qwell Jackson, swimmer Lori Light, MLB baseball player Greg Jones, boys soccer coach Rick Masi, football coach Sam Roper, tennis player Lauren Scaglione Dedea and football player Bruce Vaughn.
It had been five years since new inductees were added to the prestigious list. Current Hall of famers include former Warhawk baseball coach Bill Brinker, Olympic swimmer Scott Tucker, LPGA golfer Brittany Lincicome and NFL football player Ryan Fowler.
For Seminole principal Jane Lucas, the new inductees define what she refers to as the “epitome of the Warhawk Way.”
“They live their lives with purpose, respect and grit,” said Lucas. “When you hear how they were incredible students and athletes, you see how they used those tools which propelled them to illustrious colleges and universities. They continued to shine brightly and cast a great light. That’s what the Warhawk Way is.”
For coach Davis, being included with this group of Warhawk stars reminded her of the achievements she had as a head coach. This includes softball, basketball, track and field, swimming, and cross country.
Of course, being inducted alongside her girls state championship team, nicknamed the “Cardiac Kids,” was the highlight of the night. Many memories from that season came rushing back.
“With so many games that year, they certainly knew how to nearly give me a heart attack, even up to the last out,” said Davis about the state championship season. “To see them again tonight, especially now with their families, shows how much those memories have stayed after all these years.”
The other inductees included students and coaches who left their mark.
Football coach Sam Roper served as head coach from 1985-2012 with two undefeated seasons and three district championships. He achieved his 100th win in 2004 and was instrumental in starting the Pinellas Senior All-Star Game in 1994.
D’Qwell Jackson, class of 2002, achieved 950 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns during his three years of varsity football at Seminole before attending the University of Maryland. He was drafted in the second round by the Cleveland Browns in 2006 and played eight seasons with them and three with the Indianapolis Colts. In his NFL career as a linebacker, he had 1,190 tackles, 18.5 quarterback sacks, nine interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries.
Bruce Vaughn, class of 1978, played three years on varsity football and achieved a walk-on scholarship to the University of Florida where he played for the Gators from 1980-83. While there, he achieved multiple athletic and academic awards which included UF President’s Award for Academic and Athletic Achievement. He later played for the Tampa Bay Bandits from 1984-85 under Coach Steve Spurrier.
Greg Jones, class of 1995, lettered in football, basketball, and baseball during all four years. He was a catcher, outfielder, and a pitcher on the Warhawk baseball team. After graduation, he attended Pasco-Hernando college on a baseball scholarship. He was drafted by the Anaheim Angels in 1997 as a pitcher making his major league debut on July 30, 2003. He retired from baseball in 2008.
Rick Masi served as the Warhawk boys soccer coach for 28 seasons. During his coaching career, the team achieved six Final Four appearances, six Elite 8 Regional Championships, nine Elite 8 Regional appearances and nine district championships. The team clinched the state championship title in 2003 and he was named Florida Coach of the Year. He finished his coaching career with a 483-169-22 record.
Lori Light, class of 1999, lettered in track and swimming for four years and was the class valedictorian. On the swim team, she was three-time state meet qualifier and helped lead the team to a district title in 1998. In track, she held records in the pole vault, earning third place at the state championships in 1999.
Lauren Scaglione Dedea, class of 1999, lettered all four years in tennis. During her time as a Warhawk, she was an integral leader who guided Seminole’s tennis team to two state championships, and four PCAC and district championships. Since her freshman year, she was selected for the All-County Tennis team. She received a full tennis scholarship to the University of Miami.
For Lucas, with the success of this ceremony, she cannot wait for future inductions. In fact, she hopes to make it a yearly event.
“We are aspiring to do it again for sure,” said Lucas. “Tonight was a night to honor these amazing athletes and scholars that have made a legacy for Seminole High School. There are many Warhawks to honor.”