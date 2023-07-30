SEMINOLE — Knights of Columbus Council 17162 Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church installed a new slate of officers on July 16.
The 10 a.m. installation was held during mass, which was celebrated by the Rev. Rick Pilger. District Deputy Pete Grasso performed the installation ceremony.
The new officers are:
• Grand Knight: Dave Kanaszka
• Deputy Grand Knight: Tom Marrah
• Chaplain: Rev. Rick Pilger
• Treasurer: Emmette Wallis
• Financial Secretary: Chris Licata
• Advocate: Steve Ligeiro
• Lecturer: Rick Rutowicz
• Chancellor: John Bibby
• Recorder: Mark Freidrick
• Warden: Roger Sheets
• Outside Guard: Tony Manatine
• Inside Guards: Gaetano Critelli and Roger Kenneally
• Trustees: Tony Manatine, Mike Popovich and Ryan Inman
The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal order of Catholic men dedicated to faith, charity, family and patriotism.