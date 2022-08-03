‘Musicale Chairs’ to perform
SEMINOLE – “Our Musicale Chairs” will perform Sunday, Aug. 14, 3 p.m., at the Seminole Community Library.
The ensemble of violins, violas, and cellos will perform American Standards and other classics.
Donations are appreciated.
Thanks to the Friends of Seminole Library for making this event possible.
Flag sponsors sought
SEMINOLE – The Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole is accepting flag sponsorship applications for its 2022 "Field of Honor." This year's patriotic display honoring military veterans is trying to grow to 500 American flags, which will fly during November at Seminole City Hall and the adjacent post office.
For information, call 727-504-4342 or visit www.kiwanisseminolebreakfast.com
Seminole Chamber announces August events
SEMINOLE – The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a schedule of events for the month of August.
• Chamber 101 – A Primer to Maximize your Membership: Aug. 9, 9-10 a.m., Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th St. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Ribbon Cutting: Aug. 11, 10 a.m., Premier Martial Arts, Bardmoor Promenade, 10801 Starkey Road, Ste. 22, Seminole.
• Business Breakfast – Where are your customers and how do you reach them?: Aug. 24, 8-9:15 a.m., Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th St. A light breakfast will be provided. Free to Chamber members and $5 for non-members. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.