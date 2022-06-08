SEMINOLE — Summer has unofficially kicked off, and while temperatures are rising during the day, nights still offer a respite from the heat of the day.
And what better way to spend a summer night than with music and food and a cool breeze?
If that's what wets your whistle, be sure to check out the second annual Food Truck Rally, slated for Saturday, June 11.
The event, presented by the City of Seminole, will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Seminole Recreation Center.
"This year's event is bigger and better than ever," said recreation leader Kacy Little.
Little said after the success of last year's inaugural rally, it was a no-brainer to make it an annual tradition. This year, Little said, organizers are hoping to hit it out of the ballpark.
"We've got two bands playing, the postponed fireworks show from Pow Wow, more food trucks, more vendors," Little said. "Just more of everything."
This year's number of food trucks nearly doubles, from nine to 15, and will showcase a variety of vittles from which to choose. Food trucks will include Slider Guys, Looshkos, Chick-fil-A, Casablanca Fusion, The Fishin' Chicken, Surly Mermaid, CJ Traveling Pizza, Pamz Pizza Cones, Maggie on the Move, We Roll Fatty’s, Slammer Shop, Got Lobstah, Sea Dog Brewing Co. and Asian Brothers.
The recreation department will have drinks available for purchase, as will Squeezers and Sugarcane Juice and Smoothie.
To finish out your culinary experience, desserts will be available from JB’s Sweet Addiction, Kona Ice, Hawaiian Honey Cones and Mr. Bills funnel cakes.
A variety of vendors will also be on hand to offer their wares, and include My Friend Sarah Made It, Reep Coleman + Stubbendorf PLLC, Buff City Soap, All Smiles Orthodontics, Frontier Communications, Bonham Dental Arts, The Dunedin Candle Company, Hoyle Creations and Redneck Moonshine Jerky.
JJ and the Time Bandits will kick off the event with some rock 'n' roll, followed by North 2 South.
"Both bands will bring high energy music perfect for dancing and having a great time," Little said.
Outdoor games will include giant Jenga, canjama and corn hole.
The fireworks show will hit the night's sky at 9:15 p.m.
For more information, visit www.myseminole.com.