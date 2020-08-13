SEMINOLE — Few residents had shown interest in challenging for their seats on the City Council, so incumbents Jim Quinn and Roger Edelman were optimistic they wouldn’t have to campaign at all this year.
A familiar challenger dashed those hopes, however, when he added his name to the ballot Aug. 10, the final day of candidate qualifying period.
Tom Christy, 69, will be making his ninth bid for a seat on the council, looking to capture one of the two at-large, nonpartisan seats the three men will be seeking in the Nov. 3 election.
Christy moved to Seminole from Tonawanda, New York, in 2005, where he served twice on the City Council. He worked for children’s book publisher Carton-Craft Corp. in Buffalo, New York, for 30 years. He is also a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, is a member/usher at St. Jerome Catholic Church, and served on the city of Seminole’s Charter Revision Committee in 2009-10.
In 2016, Christy almost took Quinn’s seat on the council, losing by just 28 votes.
Quinn, who has been on the council since 2010, did not seek reelection when his term was up last year. However, he was appointed to fill the seat left vacant following the March 18 death of Councilor Bob Matthews.
“When I accepted that role, I feel I’m obligated to try to run for that seat, so that’s what I’m doing now. I’m in great health. I enjoy what I’m doing, and I love the city of Seminole,” the 81-year-old Quinn said on Aug. 2.
Quinn, who is a native of the South Bronx, New York, served in the U.S. Navy from 1956-60, and was a former highway superintendent in Enfield, Connecticut. In Seminole, he founded the annual Shoe and Sock Drive for the Sheriff’s Youth Ranches, co-chaired the Concerned Citizens of Seminole Garden Apartments, and served on the board of directors of Interfaith Food Pantry.
Edelman, 78, was first elected to the council in 2014. The Ohio native has lived in Seminole since 1985 and was a sales manager for a Fortune 500 printing and publishing company. In 1998, he formed his own small company that he grew into a $2.5 million business and sold in 2003. He was also president of the Greater Seminole Chamber of Commerce.
Edelman, who serves on the board of directors of several nonprofits, told Tampa Bay Newspapers on Aug. 1 that this will likely be the time he runs for office, but still loves the job and the people.
“It’s fun,” he said. “I would not be doing this if I didn’t enjoy it and didn’t enjoy the people that were on council and didn’t enjoy just being involved in the activities in the city.”
The three candidates have been through tough campaigns in the past, so Christy said he hopes they can all stay focused on the issues this time around.
“In these uncertain and unusual times, could we have a clean election this time? Without the nonsense, and the mud-slinging, and deceptions of the past,” Christy wrote in letter to residents on his campaign website. “At the end of the day, or the year, we are all community. Can we act like adults for a change?”
Keep reading Tampa Bay Newspapers for more coverage of the campaigns and details about the candidates.