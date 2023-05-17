League lauds ‘Home Rule Heroes’
SEMINOLE — The Florida League of Cities has recognized City Manager Ann Toney-Deal, Mayor Leslie Waters and council members Thom Barnhorn, Jim Olliver and Trish Springer as “Home Rule Heroes.”
The annual designations by the statewide lobbying organization recognize local officials’ “hard work and advocacy efforts” during state legislative sessions.
Those receiving the designation most recently “worked tirelessly throughout (the) session to promote local voices making local choices, protect the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advance the League’s legislative agenda,” League officials said.
“The League and its legislative team appreciate the individual advocacy efforts undertaken by municipal officials throughout the state,” said the League’s chief of legislative affairs, Casey Cook. “Home Rule Heroes are some of our biggest advocates for protecting local decision-making. They are League members who stand out for their high level of participation, knowledge and effectiveness.”
Chamber sets May events
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the following events:
• May 23: 2:30 p.m. — Ribbon-cutting at Arden Courts ProMedica Memory Care, 9300 Antilles Drive.
• May 24: 8:30-9:30 a.m. — Business breakfast, Chamber of Commerce 9200 113th Ave. Representatives from Pinellas County Economic Development will present an overview of the tools, programs and incentives aimed at promoting economic growth. Light breakfast will be provided. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
Kids Appreciation Day at City Park
SEMINOLE — The 43rd Kids Appreciation Day will be held May 25, 2-5 p.m., at Seminole City Park, 9200 113th St.
Supported by the Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce, the event is held annually on the last day of school to celebrate Seminole area elementary students and promote summertime safety.
More than 500 children ages pre-K to fifth grade and their parents or caregivers typically attend while local businesses and civic clubs provide a fun filled afternoon for kids.
About 20 bicycles are expected to be raffled off.
Warhawks set girls basketball camp
SEMINOLE — The Seminole Warhawks girls basketball team will conduct a three-day skills development camps for girls in the fifth through eighth grades.
It will be held May 30, May 31 and June 1, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Seminole High School gym. The camp will be led by Coach Hobbs, Coach Paige Lawson and Warhawks players.
Cost is $50 for all three days.
Register by emailing Coach Hobbs at hobbsjoh@pcsb.org.