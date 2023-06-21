SEMINOLE — There’s been nothing speedy about resolving the traffic flow problems of a local fast-food establishment.
At a June 13 meeting of the City Council — five months after authorizing negotiations for a development agreement for improvements to the Chick-fil-A at 10790 Park Blvd. — council members voted 7-0 to approve the agreement on its initial reading.
The council first greenlighted talks with Chick-fil-A over traffic flow woes in April 2022 after a workshop discussion of how best to deal with tie-ups from customers waiting to enter the restaurant parking lot off Park, one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares.
The local Chick-fil-A covers almost an acre on a portion of adjoining commercial parcels just west of the intersection of Seminole and Park boulevards. A Dairy Queen and an AutoZone also sit on the parcels.
The planned improvements will expand the restaurant’s parking lot with 22 additional parking spaces and will create cross-access between the Chick-fil-A and the Dairy Queen. Plans also call for an enlarged restaurant to provide more kitchen space.
“Addition of a second drive-through lane on the west side of the building (will) allow for the construction of a 596-square-foot addition to the rear of the existing Chick-fil-A restaurant,” city staff noted.
The second drive-through should prove key to alleviating the back-up of traffic onto Park Boulevard, officials said.
The property is owned by John-Mary Enterprises, which hopes the site improvements also will boost the fast-food restaurant’s business.
SYAA update
Just prior to its regular meeting, council members held a workshop to discuss another long-running matter before the council — outreach to Pinellas County officials regarding a possible city role in programming ball fields at the Seminole Youth Athletic Association Complex.
The SYAA complex’s ball fields are still in use, but its oversight board — long lacking a feasible means of financial support — has been phased out. The county has stepped in with a plan to take over the acreage, which is surrounded by unincorporated county land.
But the complex sits just west of the Seminole city limits, near the Richard O. Jacobson Technical High School, and city officials have been seeking a way of ensuring continued access to the facilities.
Toney-Deal told the council there appears no way of ensuring the city’s role in programming the complex’s athletic activities. But she expressed confidence Seminole youth will continue to be involved in those activities, such as SYAA’s baseball and soccer leagues.
As for any formal role for the city, council member Chris Burke said he was told by one unnamed county official that “hell will freeze over before we get let Seminole get involved with our programming.”
Audit, annexations
Other business at the regular council meeting included a financial audit presentation by the city’s accountants, Wells, Houser & Schatzel, of St. Petersburg.
“We found the city’s accounting records to be accurate and in very good order,” the report stated. “We did not note any unusual or unsupportable transactions, nor did we have any disagreements with the Finance Department staff regarding accounting or auditing matters.”
Additionally, the council unanimously approved on first reading the voluntary annexation of two residential properties situated on unincorporated county land.
Property owner Christopher Gilbert petitioned a single-family residence at 11108 69th Ave., and property owners Ronald and Jennifer Ruhl asked for the annexation of 10898 Village Green Ave., another single-family home.
Toney-Deal provided an update regarding a petition that had been circulated among residents to have the 300-home Canterbury Chase neighborhood in unincorporated Pinellas annexed by the city.
The city manager said those residents who had been pushing for the annexation have decided to halt their efforts, at least for now, after failing to muster a required 55% approval among residents.
The council’s next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, June 27, at 6 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.