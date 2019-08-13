SEMINOLE — The city’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Committee launches its 50th anniversary photography contest Thursday, Aug. 15.
Entries for the contest, 50 Years – Our City Through Your Eyes, will be received through 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15.
All photos must have been taken after Nov. 15, 1970, the city’s date of incorporation.
“We want photos that have been taken since the city began,” said Rayma Barnhorn, contest chair.
The photos will be used at events held throughout 2020, the city’s 50th anniversary year. The committee will highlight one photo a month. These photos will be on display at Seminole City Hall, the Holland G. Mangum Recreation Center and the Seminole Community Library, and also at special anniversary events.
The committee welcomes all types of photos, Barnhorn added.
“Landscapes, building structures, life scenes,” she said. “If a person is in it, they don’t need to be the main focus.”
The contest is open to all amateur photographers. Photographers can submit up to six photographs taken within the Seminole area. Photos must be submitted in a digital JPEG format and must be sized to 4,800 DPI on its longest side. Photos may be in color or black and white, and must be unaltered except for color and contrast adjustment or cropping.
Judging by professional photographers will be completed by Dec. 1.
Submit photos and find more contest information on the city website.