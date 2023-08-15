SEMINOLE — There will be no contested City Council election in the city for the third consecutive year.
Vice Mayor Roger Edelman, who first won a council seat in 2014, has decided against running for reelection to another three-year term. Edelman, who picked up a candidate packet but never filed for the race, indicated he had decided to bow out to save the city more than $32,500 — the cost of holding a municipal election.
That means the only two candidates who filed by the 4 p.m. Aug. 14 deadline, incumbent council member Jim Quinn and retired engineer Ray Beliveau, have won seats on Council without having to mount campaigns.
Quinn, 84, whose first Council service dates back to 2010, was named in January to complete the unexpired term of ailing former council member Tom Christy. Christy had narrowly defeated Quinn in his last bid for the seat in 2021.
Beliveau, 73, currently serves on a library advisory board and is president of Seminole’s Community Emergency Response Team. He had sought unsuccessfully to fill Christy’s unexpired term.
Last year, Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters and council members Thom Barnhorn and Jim Olliver were returned to their seats for another three years automatically, after no candidate filed to run against them. In 2021, it was council incumbents Chris Burke and Trish Springer winning free passes to return to their seats in the absence of any opposition.
Seminole would have been the only municipality in Pinellas County to hold elections this November. St. Petersburg decided after its latest city elections to stop holding municipal races in odd-numbered years, which would have left Seminole to carry the entire cost of opening and operating polls on Election Day.
City Clerk Ann Marie Mancuso said Quinn and Beliveau will be sworn into office at the second council meeting in November. If Council sticks to its usual bimonthly schedule, that will mean the pair will take their seats starting Nov. 21, though that could change slightly due to the Thanksgiving holiday.