SEMINOLE — For the 15th year in a row, the city of Seminole will once again not be raising its property tax rate.
City councilors voted 7-0 on July 27 to set the maximum millage rate at 2.4793 mills.
“We have not increased the millage rate in 15 years,” Mayor Leslie Waters said. “I hope that is in the headlines in the paper next week.”
The Pinellas Property Appraiser's Office requires municipalities to set their rate before Aug. 4.
The office will publish the rate on notices sent to residents later this month and inform them of the opportunity to speak at a public hearing when the council considers the FY 2021-22 budget.
The first public hearing on the 2021-22 budget will be at the Sept. 14 council meeting.
Councilors can still decrease the rate but can’t increase it when they make their final decision at two public hearings in September.
The rate is equivalent to $2.47 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
The property appraiser estimated that the city’s total taxable property value has increased 4.15 percent, up to $1.81 billion.
The proposed FY 2021-22 budget projected total revenues at $21,923,300, a 7 percent increase over last year.
Within the general fund, total revenues are increasing 6 percent or $1,065,700. While ad valorem revenues will generate an additional $193,200 during FY22, the largest increases are projected in charges for service and other taxes.
Within the charges for service revenue category, fire service and EMS fees are projected to increase 5 percent. The cost of the firefighters’ pension plan for FY22 has increased from 18 percent of payroll in FY21 to 25 percent of payroll in FY22.
Pinellas County pays the city of Seminole for 100% of the cost of EMS services (including pension costs) and approximately 70% of the cost of Fire Rescue services (including pension costs). The increased expense will yield increased revenues, according to the budget.
Estimated total expenditures in the FY 2020-21 budget are $23 million, approximately an 8 percent decrease over last year.
One-time costs associated with major projects in the local infrastructure sales tax (Penny for Pinellas) fund account for a $1.8 million decrease from FY21 to FY22. Capital improvements plan fund spending is also decreasing $639,000 with completion of certain city capital projects.
In her introduction to the budget, City Manager Ann Toney-Deal wrote “the FY22 proposed budget represents the continuation of a conservative spending plan designed to efficiently deliver quality services to our community.”