SEMINOLE — They say you can’t fight City Hall, but can City Hall fight the State Capitol?
They certainly can try. That was the gist of a workshop discussion among members of the city’s elected and administrative leaders held in the City Council chambers on Jan. 11.
Guided by City Manager Ann Toney-Deal and City Attorney Jay Daigneault, council members reviewed more than a dozen legislative proposals that soon could affect their ability to govern.
Mayor Leslie Waters mused that the situation might represent the biggest attack in recent years upon “Home Rule,” the constitutional right of local municipalities to run their own affairs for the most part.
“We’ve got this — stay out of what we’re doing,” quipped Waters, in defining the spirit of Home Rule.
But that might be easier said than achieved, as legislators in Tallahassee are broadly expected to rein in at least some local prerogatives during the current session.
One of the looming proposals is raising the hackles of officials in Seminole and other cities around the state even more than the others: Bills in the state Senate and House would require the governing bodies of local municipalities and counties to prepare business impact statements before adopting new ordinances. Senate Bills 280 and House Bill 403 — introduced, respectively, by Sen. Travis Hutson, a Republican from St. Johns, and Reps. Mike Giallombardo, a Republican from Cape Coral, and Daisy Morales, a Democrat from Orlando — also would authorize courts to award legal fees and damages in some civil suits filed against municipalities.
“This (legislation) has significant legal implications, and I don’t know that I can overstate what those implications are,” Daigneault warned.
He labeled the bills “an extremely serious intrusion on your Home Rule power.”
Toney-Deal said the bills are expected to pass in some form and suggested the council focus its efforts on pushing for the most onerous components of the legislation to be changed or stricken before then.
Financial Disclosures
Meantime, if the bills affecting local ordinances are deemed the most imminent threat to local governance, the city manager and city attorney said another pair of Senate-House bills form the biggest longer-term danger. Senate Bill 510, sponsored by Sen. Jason Brodeur, a Republican from Sanford, and Rep. Spencer Roach, a Republican from North Fort Myers, would require local elected and administrative officials to file comprehensive financial-disclosure forms, similar to those required of state officials. Toney-Deal and others said that such legislation might discourage many well-qualified officials from running for local office.
Other bills that could affect the right of local officials to decide local matters involve issues such as the homesteading property-tax exemption, immunity thresholds for sovereign immunity from lawsuits, and municipal land-development regulations.
The Florida League of Cities is leading the lobbying effort against the proposals on local ordinances, financial disclosures and several other bills deemed a threat to local governance. The Suncoast League of Cities has been similarly active in touting what it deems to be good or bad ideas circulating in the state capitol.
Toney-Deal urged council members to text key legislators — especially key committee members and locally elected state officials — to indicate opposition to the bills they most oppose. Additionally, the council has shifted its meeting dates in February from the second and fourth Tuesdays of that month to the first and third Tuesdays to avoid conflicts with legislative committee meetings some council members expect to attend.
Waters also urged her council colleagues to visit state legislators in their local offices to lobby further against proposals deemed onerous.
Water Management
Earlier in the evening, action items on the council’s main agenda included one involving an additional $486,487 in water-management work by Applied Sciences Consulting of Tampa. The item was passed in a unanimous vote. Several continuing service contracts with other city service vendors also were approved without dissent.
In another item related to work by Applied Sciences, the council agreed to forward an ordinance amending the $23.3 million 2021-2021 city budget and increase expenditures by $226,488. The amount represents two equal outlays for stormwater management services.
Following the meeting, council member Thom Barnhorn announced his appointment to a one-year term on the national League of Cities’ Finance, Administration & Intergovernmental Relations Committee. The FAIR committee advises the League on federal advocacy matters and policy priorities.
The Seminole council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 25 in the council chambers.