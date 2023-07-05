SEMINOLE — The city has posted its tentative budget for fiscal year 2023-24, and it calls for an 11% hike in spending to $30.4 million but no boost in the millage rate.
Capital expenditures are up the most — at 28% to $6.9 million — largely due to an anticipated $4 million outlay for construction of a new Fire Station 129 to serve the Bay Pines area. Fire rescue fleet replacement represents the next biggest capital outlay, at $823,000, while stormwater infrastructure improvement is set at $645,000 and street paving and related road management work are put at $557,500.
There are also increases of 8% and 7% penciled in for operating and personnel costs, respectively. The latter category includes the city’s anticipated pension fund contributions for fire rescue employees.
“Personnel costs reflect a planned 4% merit increase for all employees on their respective employment anniversary date, as well as funds for a possible equity adjustment,” staff indicated in its budget notes. “All current employees will be brought up to a minimum of $15/hour to also maintain the city’s competitiveness with other local communities and the private sector. Health insurance costs are estimated to increase 16% due to unfavorable FY23 plan experience.”
City Manager Ann Toney-Deal said at a recent council meeting that a big increase is expected in the city’s property insurance costs for the coming year, though for now those costs are only estimated as staff is still shopping around for the best deal.
“Due to the status of the property insurance market following Hurricane Ian and the insurance market in general, staff is currently estimating a 34% property and casualty insurance premium increase,” staff pointed out in budget notes.
The tentative budget — distributed to City Council members and posted to the city website on June 30 — assumes a millage rate of 2.4793, or $2.48 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed valuation. That’s the same rate as in 16 previous fiscal years.
Continually rising property values mean most homeowners still will see small increases in their 2024 tax bills, however, due to standardized hikes in their property assessments.
The city manager, drawing on departmental budget projections, worked up the budget in collaboration with the city’s recently hired director of administration, Vince Tenaglia.
A former finance director and assistant city manager in St. Pete Beach, Tenaglia started working for the city on June 9. As head of the city’s finance department, he succeeds departed finance director Allison Broihier, who left in May to take a job in Michigan.
Typically, the council won’t know to the penny what its final proposed budget looks like until sometime in August, after items estimated in the tentative budget are firmed up. In the interim, council members will use the tentative fiscal plan for their discussion of departmental budget priorities at a budget workshop to be held on July 21.
Voting on the final city budget will come in September. The FY2023 budget year ends on Sept. 30.