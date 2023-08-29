SEMINOLE — City council members Thomas Barnhorn, Jim Olliver and Trish Springer recently received the Gold Certificate of Excellence from the Certificate Program for Elected Municipal Officials hosted by the Florida League of Cities University.
The new certificate achievement program rewards municipal officials for their commitment and dedication to training and continuing education. The program offers three certificate levels:
• Level One: Bronze Certificate of Merit.
• Level Two: Silver Certificate of Leadership.
• Level Three: Gold Certificate of Excellence.
The council members completed the certificate program in its inaugural year, which ran from August 2022 to July 2023. Officials earned points for participating in training events offered by FLC University, including monthly webinars, online orientation, the Institute for Elected Municipal Officials, the state-mandated Continuing Education in Ethics, and the League’s Annual Conference and legislative events.