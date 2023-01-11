SEMINOLE — One of the region’s largest publicly traded companies will relocate to downtown St. Petersburg after selling its Seminole headquarters for just over $5 million.
The Superior Group of Companies, which manufactures branded uniforms and health care attire and offers remote staffing services, closed the sale to a Pinellas Park limited liability company on Dec. 28, according to Pinellas County records.
The property, which sits at 10055 Seminole Blvd. just west of Lake Seminole, includes the company’s 60,000-square-foot headquarters, its home since 1978.
“We’ve been in Seminole for over 40 years and loved our time there, but given the high growth trajectory that our company is on and just with the way things are now with more workers going remote, we needed less of a physical footprint than we had in Seminole,” said Jordan Alpert, the company’s senior vice president, general counsel and secretary. “We made the decision to move to a more vibrant community that matches the business outlook for us and what we want for our company going forward. So we’re moving to downtown St. Pete.”
The company has inked a lease for nearly 8,200 square feet at 200 Central Ave., Alpert said, and is likely to move this spring. The new space will house executive, administrative and support operations, he said, but it’s not clear yet how many employees will work there full-time.
“How many will physically be in the office at any given time will be less than it was pre-pandemic, but that’s more a factor of us going to a quasi-remote concept,” he said.
The Superior Group has 6,000 employees worldwide, including 1,000 in the United States. The company had net sales of $537 million in 2021, the last full year for which data is available. From January through September of 2022, it had revenues of $430.2 million.
The buyer, LeDuong Investments, owns a handful of properties in central Pinellas County, including a Pinellas Park lot purchased for $2.1 million in 2020 and a 4,870-square-foot home in St. Petersburg’s Jungle Terrace for nearly $3.7 million in 2021.