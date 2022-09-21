Music in the Park delayed
SEMINOLE — Rainy weather forced the Seminole Recreation Division to postpone the opening night of its annual Music in the Park series.
The kick-off was scheduled for Sept. 16, but evening storms caused the postponement. J.J. and the Time Bandits were to have been the featured musical artist for the evening.
The city’s annual Music in the Park series is presented at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road. Select Tampa Bay area musicians will entertain concertgoers on five consecutive Fridays.
The music will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly. Admission is free. Food, beverages, snacks and treats will also be available for purchase. Attendees may bring chairs and blankets. Alcohol and glass containers are not permitted in the park. For more information, visit www.myseminole.com or call 727-391-8345.
The series will now get underway Friday, Sept. 23, with a performance by North 2 South. J.J. and the Time Bandits have been rescheduled for Oct. 21.
Following is a look at this year’s lineup of musical acts:
• Friday, Sept. 23 — North 2 South
• Friday, Sept. 30 — Cross Junction Band
• Friday, Oct. 7 — Toppermost Beatles Tribute
• Friday, Oct. 14 — The Petty Experience
• Friday, Oct. 23 — J.J. and the Time Bandits
Seminole student gets arts honor
TAMPA — Maia Shockley, 14, of Seminole, has been named a September 2022 Student of the Month by Arts4All Florida.
Shockley is a freshman at Richard O. Jacobson Technical High School enrolled in the Commercial and Digital Arts Program. She was nominated by Emily Cipolla, the varying exceptionalities specialist at Jacobson.
Prior to her diagnosis with spinal muscular atrophy, Shockley had mobility in her hands and arms. She first learned to create works with crayons and paints but now is focused on digital art using a trackpad and computer to create new works.
Maia’s recent drawings are based on her experiences and commissioned projects, such as the self-portrait titled No. 3: The White Canvas, 2022. In the piece, a young woman with dark brown parted hair in a white dress with jean jacket stands in front of a large white canvas propped up by an easel. She holds a paint brush at hand dripping with the same color ink as the bubbly magenta background. Although her expression suggests a moment of hesitation, her grip on the paintbrush is firm as she prepares for the first application.
Tournament winners
The Florida Celtic 2011 Girls won the “2022 Chargers Labor Day Tournament” in Lakewood Ranch over the Labor Day weekend with three shutouts, scoring 21 goals.
The girls team beat a quality side from WFF Brandon 2-1 for the championship, going undefeated for the tournament.
First responders recognized
SEMINOLE — Residents of Freedom Square of Seminole this year raised $1,200 that they turned into Publix gift cards to honor the firefighters and rescue personnel at their local Seminole firehouse with great meals on each shift. They also took Chef Julius’s famous Freedom Square cookies and grateful smiles to the firehouse on Sept. 7 in recognition and remembrance of Patriot Day on Sept. 11.
Resident Shirley Crockett took charge of raising the funds and said, “It was the least we could do to show our appreciation for these hardworking men and women who help our community almost daily — and they’re just around the corner, too.”
Seminole Chamber meeting schedule
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a variety of meetings and get-togethers for the coming weeks.
• Sept. 28, 8-9:15 a.m. — Business Breakfast: Spectrum Benefits. Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th St. Register at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Sept. 28, 2 p.m. — Ribbon-cutting, Seminole Fresh Market, 8812 Seminole Blvd., Seminole.
• Sept. 29, Noon-1 p.m. — Members Networking Luncheon, SPC Conference Center, 9200 113th St., Seminole. $20 per person. Register at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Oct. 6, 5-7 p.m. — Business After Hours, AAA Seminole, 9200 Seminole Blvd., Seminole. Register at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Oct. 11, 9-10 a.m. — Chamber 101: A Primer to Maximize your Membership, Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th St., Seminole.
• Oct. 21, 1 p.m. — 37th Annual Chamber Golf Tournament, Seminole Lake Country Club, Seminole. $125 per player or $425 team of four includes cart and green fees, beverages on the course, goodie bag and awards dinner. Register at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the chamber at 727-392-3245.
