SEMINOLE — The Boy Scouts of America, including Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Venture Crew, have sold Trail's End Popcorn as their yearly fundraiser since 1984 to raise money for scouting events such as summer camps, merit badge academies, weekend camp-outs, and high adventure activities.
For the past 15 years, Trail's End has partnered with Soldiers' Angels so that scouts can sell donation packages that allow supporters to buy a specific "American Heroes" package to be sent to our military troops overseas. In addition to sending popcorn to troops, over the past two years, the "American Heroes" package has also been sent to local heroes across the United States to include our first responders and veterans' organizations.
Since the inception of the initial program, scouts and their supporters have donated over $66 million worth of popcorn and other treats to U.S. military troops, first responders, and veterans.
Crew 340 had the honor to personally deliver four cases of salted caramel popcorn and two cases of canned peanuts to our local firefighter heroes at Station 29 in Seminole. Currently one Station 29 firefighter is deployed with the U.S. military overseas and he will be sent a care package containing popcorn and peanuts that were delivered.
Virtual conference offers ‘help, hope’ to caregivers
A free three-day conference to help caregivers find “help and hope” will be presented online Tuesday, May 3, through Thursday, May 5.
The “Connecting Caregivers Conference” will include 21 presenters over 18 hours. Because the conference is presented virtually, attendees can watch and listen as their schedule allows, said event host Linda Burhans of Seminole.
“As always my mission is to acknowledge and appreciate all caregivers as they care for those who cannot care for themselves,” Burhans said in a press release. “This conference filled with ‘help and hope’ will empower caregivers ease their burdens and help them find the joy in the journey through education, comfort, and support!”
The conference is eligible for CEU credits.
Speakers will range from medical doctors and physical therapists to attorneys, police officers, and reiki practitioners. Topics will include adaptive equipment to help caregivers, chair exercises and meditation, time management tips and yoga for caregivers.
Burhans has facilitated over 2,000 support groups, speaking engagements and workshops for caregivers. Her weekly radio show, Tips for Caregivers and blogs provide expert guidance on resources and best practices for caregivers all over the United States.
For information, or to register for the virtual conference, visit connectingcaregiversconference.com.
Kiwanis to host family fishing day
SEMINOLE — The Kiwanis Club of Seminole Breakfast will host a Family Fun Fishing day Saturday, April 30, 8-11 a.m., at Taylor Park, 1100 SW Eighth Ave., Largo. The event is free and for children up to 14 years of age.
The Kiwanis Club provides the bait and fishing poles, but youngsters are welcome to bring their own gear.
Prizes are awarded for the first fish caught, most fish caught, smallest fish caught and the first, second and third largest fish caught.
The event will respect social distancing and other safety measures. Water or juice will be offered. Books will be given out to participants in coordination of our “Just 1 Book” program promoting literacy.
Donations are welcome and used to help offset the cost of our bait. Seminole Kiwanis is again partnering with First Home Bank for the event.
For information, call Leah Hoffman at 727-873-7852.
Rogachefsky named to honor society
BATON ROUGE, La. — Hannah Rogachefsky of Seminole was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Rogachefsky was initiated at Florida State University.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Centenarian, choir share their music
SEMINOLE — Ruona Towse, a nearly 102-year-old pianist and resident of Freedom Square of Seminole, hosted a concert for assisted living residents April 14.
The facility’s Independent Resident Choir also participated in the concert.
Towse has been a resident of Freedom Square for more than 22 years. For 18 of those years, she was the chairperson of the Vespers Committee, and she has frequently shared her musical gifts by playing piano in lobbies and at events.
Towse was born on May 31, 1920, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Her father, John Habbert, Sr., a music school owner and teacher, lived to 95, and her brother, John Jr., also lived at Freedom Square until he was 85.
Seminole Chamber sets May events
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a series of events for the month of May.
• May 5: Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., at My Style Reinvented, 11000 70th Ave., Seminole. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the chamber at 727-392-3245.
• May 7: Shop-N-Sip — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Shop-N-Sip is a fun way for shoppers to discover new merchants and learn about services available at local area businesses, retailers, and vendors in the greater Seminole area. Shoppers can pick up their bingo cards at any participating business. As they tour various participating locations, shoppers collect stamps on their cards and sample wine, festive drinks, or a refreshing beverage. At the end of the day, bingo cards are gathered for a prize drawing. For more information call the Chamber at 727-382-3245 or visit https://bit.ly/Shop-n-Sip
• May 26: 42nd Annual Kids Appreciation Day — 2-5 p.m., Seminole City Park. This free event rewards local elementary age students for a job well done, on the last day of school. This celebration promotes safe and healthy activities during the summer break. Hot dogs, drinks, refreshments, fun activities, DJ and giveaways will be offered for the elementary school kids and families of the Seminole area community.