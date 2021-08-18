SEMINOLE — The City Council has given final approval to a development agreement over a 4.5-acre site at 9329 Park Blvd.
By a 6-0 vote, the council at its Aug. 10 meeting gave final approval for the developer, Gulfwind Homes, to construct a six-building complex to contain 34 two-story townhomes at the north end of Conrad Mobile Home Park.
Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters was absent due to the death of her husband, Al Waters, who died Aug. 7. In her place, Vice Mayor Thom Barnhorn conducted the meeting.
The property is located on the south side of 78th Avenue and approximately 315 feet west of 92nd Street, according to the site plans.
The council had given the plan preliminary approval at its July 27 meeting.
Seminole community development staff worked with the property owner’s representative to develop project plans composed of a concept site plan, landscaping plan and building elevation.
The agreement includes a companion rezoning to residential-multiple family that will allow for the single-family home and RVs located there to be removed and redeveloped, said Mark Ely, director of community development for Seminole at the July 27 meeting.
The housing project is to include a six-foot high fence on the east, west and north boundaries of the complex, said Robert Pergolizzi, principal of Gulf Coast Consulting at the July 27 meeting.
Pergolizzi represents Michael Hickmann, of Conrad RV LLC, and Michael Willenenbacher, president of Palm Harbor-based Gulfwind Homes.
Ely, at the Aug. 10 meeting, said the contractor was adding two minor additions to the townhouse construction plan.
The first addition is to construct a wall at the main entrance on the north side of the complex.
“We are calling it a concrete-masonry wall with columns; it’s very decorative,” Bly said.
The second addition is that all first-floor construction of all townhouse buildings is to be made of block/cement, Bly said.
“Those two additions are to make the complex look better and be more durable,” Bly said.
Drainage of the site plan area is to begin immediately and is likely to be done by end of the year, Pergolizzi said.
Construction of the complex is to take 12-to-18 months, Pergolizzi said.
Council OKs pact with Sheriff’s Office
In other news, the council approved by a 6-0 vote the city’s contract for law enforcement services provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for fiscal year 2021-22.
The agreement calls for Seminole to pay $1.9 million for deputy coverage to consist of 13 deputies who will give the town three-deputy coverage around the clock.
The $1.9 million cost includes a 3.2% operating cost increase from fiscal year 2021.
“This contract is a slight increase over last year at 3.21%,” said City Manager Ann Toney-Deal. “And this governs our community patrol officer, our deputies that patrol the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as well the school crossing guards.”
Toney-Deal told the council that the city also has a separate contract for funding special traffic and community patrol functions that are billed on an hourly rate.
“You have determined that program in addition to this FY2021-22 law enforcement services contract,” Toney-Deal said. “This contract is for (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department) patrol services that we receive.”
Life of Al Waters to be celebrated Sept. 18
Al Waters, the husband of Mayor Leslie Waters, died Aug. 7.
“He never quite recovered from back surgery in mid-July,” Waters wrote in a tribute to him. “He was in St. Anthony’s Hospital, then Palm Gardens of Largo Rehab, St. Anthony’s again, and then Hospice for three days. His ordeal is now over. He is at peace.”
Al Waters graduated from Jesuit High School and the University of Tampa and served as a lieutenant in the Army in the Vietnam War. In the 1960s, he was a disc jockey for WALT, WHBO, WYOU and WINQ radio stations in Tampa and he was a part-time sportswriter for the Tampa Tribune. Over the years, Al worked for Allstate Insurance Co. as a Commercial Underwriter, and for E.W. Siver and Associates, as an Independent Risk Management Consultant. He was the founder and owner of Waters Risk Management consulting firm for 30 years, from 1978 through 2008, and was a past national president of the Society of Risk Management Consultants.
He was married to Leslie Waters for 44 years.
A Celebration of Life in his honor will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Seminole Lake Country Club.