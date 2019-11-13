SEMINOLE — As the Seminole High School Warhawks soccer program gears up for its 2019-2020 season, the program will host a fundraiser at Mickey Quinn’s Pub, 13071 Park Blvd. N., Friday, Nov. 22.
A portion of all restaurant and bar sales that evening will be donated to the program to purchase socks, warm-up uniforms and to pay for transportation to games outside Pinellas County. To have your meal count toward the fundraiser, simply mention it and the soccer program when ordering.
The girls’ varsity team plays at 6 p.m. and will go to Mickey Quinn’s after the game around 8 p.m.
The boys’ varsity team plays at 8 p.m. Following the game, the team will also go to Mickey Quinn’s.
All money raised will benefit both the girls’ and boys’ teams.
“It’s all about supporting Seminole soccer,” said Rick Masi, SHS boys’ coach. “There are a lot of expenses. Warm-ups cost around $4,000. We have to buy our own socks – home and away pairs – and when we play out of (Pinellas) County, we charter our own bus.”
George Gomes, the SHS girls’ coach, added, “Funds are really, really limited for sports.”
Other upcoming fundraisers include a pancake breakfast at Applebee’s, 7995 113th St., Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 to 10 a.m., and a car wash that has yet to be assigned a date, he said.
For more information about upcoming fundraisers, email richardmasi@gmail.com.
In addition to raising money, the teams are also getting ready for their upcoming seasons and there are some changes afoot, Masi said. Because enrollment at Seminole has dropped from about 2,300 students to around 1,800, the high school was reclassified as a Class 5A school in Region 3, District 10.
Seminole also competed in District 10 last year, but the district looks much different this season.
“They like to switch things up every few years,” Masi said.
Seminole’s rival Osceola Fundamental High School is also in District 10 this year.
“Osceola has always been in a different district. Now we’re going to be banging heads, playing each other a lot more,” he said.
The SHS boys’ team tied Osceola 2-2 in a Nov. 8 preseason matchup. They last went head-to-head at the end of the 2018-2019 season, when Osceola scored a rare victory over Seminole Jan. 22 to take home the Pinellas County Athletic Conference boys’ soccer championship title. The teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time and the Warriors won in a penalty shootout.
Seminole enjoyed a strong 2018-2019 season, ending with an overall 19-4-3 record. Though they lost the district finals to East Lake, the team qualified for the state tournament. In state competition, the Warhawks defeated Bloomingdale, East Lake and Fort Myers. Ultimately, they lost 2-0 in the semifinals against Fort Lauderdale.
Though they graduated nine seniors last year, Masi said “a good core is coming back.”
He added, “I expect the team to be very competitive.”
In addition to regular season play, the Seminole boys’ team is one of 16 teams from Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties selected to participate in the regional Champions League.
The Seminole girls’ team ended last season with an overall 11-5-1 record. They were the district runner-up and made it to the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
This is Gomes’ first year as head coach of the Warhawks. Last year, he served as assistant coach to Johnny Burns.
Both Burns and Gomes are part of the Florida Celtic Soccer Club. Gomes currently coaches a U15 girls’ team while Burns is director of coaching for the club.
Because of Burns’ responsibilities, they decided to swap roles at Seminole High. This season Gomes steps up as head coach while Burns serves as his assistant.
“He enjoyed it, but there’s a lot to do for this job,” Gomes said. “He’s taking more of a backseat and I’m taking on more this year.”
He expects “it will be a tough year” for the girls. The team graduated 10 seniors – nine of them starters – last year.
“A lot of our players returning weren’t even on the roster last year,” he said. “It’s a very, very young team and it’s very inexperienced.”
He added, “I hate to say the word rebuild. I don’t want to count these kids out. If you say rebuild, it sounds like you’re kind of counting them out and tossing the season.”
Based on how well the team did last season, Seminole has been invited to participate in the newly formed Florida Girls Premiere League. There are 10 teams from Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties in the league, he said.