Auditions set for charity musical
SEMINOLE — Auditions for “Mollies Follies” will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 1-4 p.m., at Seminole Gardens, Peacock Center, 8324 112th St.
Wanted for this charity variety show are magicians, dancers, instrument players, chorus, and specialty acts, as well as volunteers to assist as stage hands and technical support.
Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 night of the show. For ticket sales only, call 599-4787.
Chamber announces upcoming events
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce will participate in a ribbon-cutting set for Dec. 15, 3 p.m. at El Jalisco Restaurant, 8841 Park Blvd. in Seminole.
It also has announced a Business After Hours event for Jan. 5, 5-7 p.m. at Oh! Gelato Café, 10795 102nd Ave., Seminole. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245