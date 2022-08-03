SEMINOLE — For more than 50 years, the Seminole High School Marching Band has struck a chord in the community, bringing parents and students together to experience musical magic and Friday night lights in the balmy dusk.
“The band has a really long tradition of excellence,” said the Warhawks Marching Band’s director, Gerard Madrinan. “What they do now is really just building on those that came before. The students are indoctrinated into carrying on the legacy. The most special part — for me personally — is just how hard working they are.”
That legacy of five decades worth of hard work, dedication and achievements is now imperiled as skyrocketing prices have band organizers worrying if they have enough in their coffers to cover the cost of the upcoming season.
Blowing the whistle
“It really does take a village to keep this organization running,” said Warhawks Booster Club’s president, Collete Derks.
The rising cost of gas and grocery items have forced booster organizers to dig deeper in the club’s pockets to help cover the costs of travel and concessions, which have, in some cases, tripled in expense.
“With inflation and everything that’s going on in our city, our state and our world today, prices are constantly rising,” Derks said. “People are still being very, very generous in giving to us, but it’s just that they continue to give similar amounts because that’s what they’ve done, but things are costing so much more for us now.”
The band often travels for competitions all over the state, but hotel and bus rentals expenses have tripled in cost, Derks said. Bus rentals that once may have cost $5,000, now cost almost $15,000. The band is set to participate in two competitions this year, she added, bringing the total cost to attend to over $30,000.
The club also runs the concession stands during football games. Derks said that a year ago, the cost of one box of chicken tenders was less than $30. As of last month, the price has increased to $50.
“The funds we used to get just aren’t meeting our needs as much as it used to,” Derks said.
Tooting your own horn
Both Madrinan and Derks said the 91 members of the marching band make big sacrifices throughout the year and their hard work pays off in big ways.
“We are able to take students and supercharge them into a really extraordinary machine,” Madrinan said. “These kids are learning real skills about how to work together, how to collaborate. They are achieving really high benchmarks and making friendships that last a lifetime.”
The achievements of the Warhawk Marching Band are plentiful. Over the years, the band has made appearances in the Tournament of Roses Parade, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Disney’s Christmas Day Parade. The band has been a finalist in the Bands of American Regional competition 25 times, is a two-time Atlanta Regional Grand Champions, seven-time Grand National semifinalists, and two-time Grand Nationals finalist.
Derks said band members are diligent performers whose seasons last almost year-round. The band’s season begins in June and goes to the weekend before Thanksgiving. They practice three times a week, and when not traveling for competitions, the group practices from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.
“These kids come out every day,” Derks said. “They practice and practice and practice.
“Most of them have excellent grades,” she continued. “They also play multiple instruments. These kids aren’t just one and done.”
In the offseason, band members often perform in concerts and play at venues across the county to raise funds for the booster club.
“The children really do love it,” Derks said. “We wouldn’t be out there if this wasn’t their passion. As a parent, it becomes your passion because you see how excited your kids are about this and how much they enjoy it.”
Beating the drum
In October, the Boosters will host one of its biggest fundraisers of the year, the 46th annual Seminole Sound Extravaganza. The event brings bands from across the state to compete for first place in five categories.
The competition will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Warhawk Stadium, 8402 131st St. N., in Seminole. General admission is $15, admission for children from ages 4 to 11 is $10 and children younger than 4 can attend at no cost. For more information about the Extravaganza, email specialevents@seminoleband.org.
Mandarin said he hopes the community will come out and see how special the Warhawks Marching Band really is.
“These kids are hardworking, disciplined,” he said. “If you could ever see the students during rehearsals .... you would see kids who love doing what they do. That’s the best part.”
For more information about the Seminole High School Marching Band Boosters, visit www.seminoleband.org.