SEMINOLE — While you’re out this week celebrating Cinco de Mayo, be sure to head over to Seminole City Park on Saturday, May 7, for the debut of the city’s first Taco Fest Fiesta.
Although the festival isn’t an official Cinco de Mayo event, Seminole Recreation Leader Kacy Little said it’s never too late to experience the joy of tacos.
“Everyone loves tacos,” Little said, adding that when brainstorming ideas for a new city event, tacos was an easy choice.
“We are always thinking of ways to enhance or create events around the city that will encourage people to come out to our parks, and enjoy our venues,” he continued.
The four-hour fiesta will kick off at 3 p.m., and will feature a variety of taco offerings, as well as other food truck items. Beer, wine, tea, lemonade and soft drinks will also be available for purchase, Little said.
Although alcohol will be on site, Little said children of all ages are welcome to attend.
“Everything we do is family-friendly,” he said. The park’s playground will also be open during the event.
The cover band More is More of Clearwater takes the stage from 4 to 6 p.m., and will play classic rock, dance, disco and country songs for attendees.
For more information, visit www.myseminole.com or call 727-391-8345.