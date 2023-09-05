SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce will host several events in the coming weeks.
The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce is at 9200 113th St., Seminole. To register for an event, visit www.myseminolechamber.org or call 727-392-3245. Following is a list of upcoming chamber events:
• Business After Hours — Thursday, Sept. 7, 5 to 7 p.m., at the chamber office. This recurring event provides an opportunity to network with other business leaders outside the office and off the clock. Attendees will have a chance to introduce themselves to chamber members, exchange business cards, make new contacts, and win door prizes. This event is open to all members of the chamber as well as non-members.
• Ribbon cutting — Tuesday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m., at Bardmoor Insurance, 11590 Seminole Blvd., Suite C1, Seminole.
• Ribbon cutting — Friday, Sept. 22, 4:30 p.m., at Dental Arts Seminole, 10333 Seminole Blvd., Suite 9, Seminole.
• Ribbon cutting — Tuesday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m., at Clear Sky on Park, 13079 Park Blvd., Seminole.
• Multi Chamber Super Mingle — Thursday, Sept. 28 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Cowboys Dance Hall, 12333 66th St. N., Largo. This free networking event brings six Pinellas County chambers of commerce together for a mixer. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet and mingle with business leaders and elected officials.