SEMINOLE — It’s back, and it’s likely here to stay.
Valor Preserve, whose name reflects the affordable-housing proposal’s aim of helping veterans in need, was rejected 5-2 by the City Council in December after several nearby homeowners voiced heated concerns about its perceived threat to property values and neighborhood safety. Ever since, Pinellas County Housing Authority officials and their project partners have tried to figure out how to resubmit plans that could pass city scrutiny.
On June 13, they succeeded.
The city’s Development Review Board heard from housing authority representatives about revised plans for Valor Preserve, proposed for a tract of land situated at 9575 Seminole Blvd. Afterwards, the board voted unanimously to approve the development, based on a staff recommendation that most zoning problems had been sorted out.
Just before a June 14 council meeting, City Manager Ann Toney-Deal acknowledged the project had been approved and no further council action was required. She didn’t address the matter during the council meeting.
Mayor Leslie Waters, who had said in December that Valor Preserve wasn’t the “highest, best use” of the parcel of land in question, told Tampa Bay Newspapers she hadn’t heard about the prior night’s board action. Some other members of council also expressed surprise when told of the developments.
“I’m just pleased they were able to work out all the issues,” said Vice Mayor Jim Olliver, one of the only council supporters of the original Valor Preserve proposal, along with council member Tom Christy.
64 apartments
Like the original proposal, the reworked plans feature 58 one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units, to be occupied mostly by veterans, including many with disabilities. All applicants must have income of no more than 60% of the area median income.
Rates were expected to start at $733 for the one-bedroom apartments and $877 for two bedrooms. But instead of 19 single-story buildings on the project’s 13.5-acre tract near Lake Seminole, the new version of Valor Preserve features 13 single-story buildings and two two-story buildings.
The change in layout allows Valor to include the required number of parking spaces demanded by city code, as well as stated minimums for space between structures — both sticking points for the original plans, requiring council-approved variances.
The only variance needed for the revised plans involves the development’s road frontage. Code calls for a minimum of 75 feet frontage along Seminole Boulevard, but though the Valor lot is 400 feet wide, it is accessed by a driveway off Seminole Boulevard that’s only 50 feet wide.
Staff suggested the review board approve that variance, as the Valor parcel has been like that since the mid-1960s, and the frontage requirement dates only to 1991, when the city adopted its zoning code.
“Everything is now code-compliant, except for the one thing that can’t be,” Brian Evjen, vice president of development for Norstar Development, told Tampa Bay Newspapers. “The staff report acknowledges that, basically, the city created the noncompliance.”
Norstar, whose regional operations are headquartered in Tampa, is the housing authority’s partner on Valor Preserve. Boley Centers, a St. Petersburg-based nonprofit, is on board as the service coordinator for veteran residents of the development.
Simpler process
With the original Valor Preserve site plans — encumbered by multiple deviations from code standards — the project partners effectively needed to seek Council approval of a development plan. With the new, more code-ready plans, no development plan was necessary.
Evjen said the new plans will be a bit costlier to execute than the original plans, and the delay in design and construction means even a further escalation in costs. But he said arrangements are afoot to cover the higher costs.
“We’re working to line up gap financing, if necessary, due to the construction cost increases,” Evjen said.
Norstar and the authority expect to close on all necessary financing by year’s end, he said. The project’s financial arrangements include the use of hefty state tax credits, which had been due to expire in 2021 before an extension was granted.
Norstar had pegged the original project’s costs at $22 million, but it’s likely to take a much higher amount to get it completed now. Project partners next will turn to the detailed process of updating construction costs projections.
Construction is expected to be finished by early 2024.
Some disgruntled neighborhood residents attended the review board hearing, where they were told their concerns of property values and safety issues couldn’t be addressed by the board. None of the homeowners attended the June 14 council meeting.
City budget expands
In other business, the council unanimously approved increasing the fiscal year 2021-2022 city budget by $2.5 million — $2.46 million in expenditure appropriations and $50,000 in revenue appropriations.
The council is set to review staff recommendations for a 2022-2023 city budget in July. The city’s current fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
The Council also approved without dissent spending $143,237 for stormwater piping repairs.
And in keeping with the recent norm, the council received a year-end report from its independent auditor, Wells, Houser and Schatzel of St. Petersburg, confirming the city was debt-free on Sept. 30, the end of FY 2021.
“I couldn’t give you a more glowing comment or report,” firm partner Peter Schatzel said.