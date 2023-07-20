SEMINOLE — Isabella Taylor, a student in the nursing program at St. Petersburg College, is the recent recipient of a $2,000 scholarship from the Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole.
The club awards the scholarship each year in honor of Col. Mildred Imogene Butler, a registered nurse anesthetist who served in the European Theatre during World War II, as well as Korea and Vietnam.
Butler endowed the fund in 2012 to provide scholarships for study at St Petersburg College to qualifying students pursuing a degree in the medical field, preferably as a registered nurse. She died in 2015 at the age of 93.