Chamber sets January events
Jan. 5 — Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m.: Oh! Gelato Café, 10795 102nd Ave, Seminole. Business After Hours is a social and networking event held every first Thursday at different Chamber member businesses. Members and the local business community are invited to attend. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the chamber at 727-392-3245.
Jan. 12 — Quarterly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Economic Outlook for Business and Chamber Board installation, 9200 113th St., Seminole.
Jan. 25 — Business Breakfast, 8:30-9:30 a.m.: Networking and Organic Social Media Marketing, Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th Ave., Seminole. Ron and Elana Davis of Oh! Gelato Café will share their vast experience with networking and organic social media marketing. Light breakfast will be provided. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
Kenyan school to open
SEMINOLE — The first school for children with disabilities is anticipated to open its doors in the village of Meru, Kenya, sometime in 2023. When it does, it will be the realization of an effort begun more than three years ago by congregants of Oakhurst United Methodist Church and especially of Deb Ralph, a lay minister at the church.
Ralph moved to Kenya three years ago in response to what she felt was a call from God to provide leadership and support to build the school. She found that children with disabilities in Kenya are frequently neglected and even ostracized with little to no opportunity to receive an education or have adequate food or housing.
The Methodist Church of Kenya had received a donation of 2.5 acres of land, including several rundown buildings, to start the project. Ralph, as a liaison with Oakhurst United Methodist Church, was able to secure the necessary funds to renovate the old buildings with the majority of monetary donations coming from the congregation of Oakhurst United Methodist Church.
Three years later, the school is nearing completion. Once fully operational, the school will initially house 12 students. To open the school, approximately $12,000 is needed to build a kitchen including a storeroom and to purchase desks, schoolbooks and other basic supplies. Donations may be given by going on-line to OakhurstUMC.com.
Oakhurst United Methodist Church is located at 13400 Park Blvd., Seminole.
Volunteers send Christmas joy overseas
SEMINOLE — Seminole-area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that will be sent to children around the world.
Thousands of volunteers contributed to Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, by packing shoeboxes filled with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items. The global Christmas project will deliver these gifts to children in need.
Although drop-off locations have closed, there is still time to share hope and love with children overseas by packing a gift-filled shoebox online. Shoeboxes built online go to some of the hardest-to-reach areas in the world. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
